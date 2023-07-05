M-cap of BSE-listed firms hits Rs 300 trn, now 4th-largest equity market

India is now the world’s fourth largest equity market, if one excludes Hong Kong — whose $5.2 trillion market cap is mostly on account of the listed Chinese companies there. In dollar terms, India’s market value is nearly $3.6 trillion, having grown 7 per cent so far this year. India’s contribution, however, to the total world market cap is 3.3 per cent. At its peak, the contribution was over 4 per cent during the latter part of calendar year 2022. Since then, many global markets have seen a sharper upward movement compared to India.

The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of all companies listed on the BSE crossed Rs 300 trillion on Wednesday, before settling slightly lower.