M-cap of BSE-listed firms hits Rs 300 trn, now 4th-largest equity market

India's m-cap had first crossed the Rs 100 trillion and Rs 200 trillion milestones in 2014 and 2021, respectively

Samie Modak

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of all companies listed on the BSE crossed Rs 300 trillion on Wednesday, before settling slightly lower. 
India is now the world’s fourth largest equity market, if one excludes Hong Kong — whose $5.2 trillion market cap is mostly on account of the listed Chinese companies there. In dollar terms, India’s market value is nearly $3.6 trillion, having grown 7 per cent so far this year. India’s contribution, however, to the total world market cap is 3.3 per cent. At its peak, the contribution was over 4 per cent during the latter part of calendar year 2022. Since then, many global markets have seen a sharper upward movement compared to India. 

So far this year, the m-cap of the US has risen 15 per cent following a rally in big tech stocks, Japan has seen a near 10 per cent jump in its market value, while the m-cap of France and Saudi Arabia has grown in double digits. India’s m-cap had first crossed the Rs 100 trillion and Rs 200 trillion milestones in 2014 and 2021, respectively.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

