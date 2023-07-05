After the sharp run in H1-CY23, buy mid, small-caps selectively: Analysts

The sharp run in the mid-and small-caps in H1-CY23, was also partly due to the underperformance of these two segments in calendar year 2022 (CY22). While the S&P BSE Midcap index ended CY22 with a modest gain of 1.4 per cent at 25,314 levels, the S&P Smallcap index lost 1.8 per cent to 28,926 levels during this period, data shows. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 4.4 per cent during this period and ended CY22 at 60,840 levels.

“That apart, stable macro-economy and the overall positive sentiment has seen the frontline indices, too, scale new heights. Valuations of all three segments – small, mid-and large-caps are no longer attractive. Especially the small-caps now appear stretched valuation-wise as the small-cap index has almost doubled in the last three years. Small-caps appear more risky at this juncture. Moreover, history suggests that once in three years, small-caps correct very badly due to relative valuation compared to large-caps and general profit booking by smart investors,” he said.