BHEL rallies 12% to hit 52-week high post extension of GT deal with GE Tech



So far this calendar year 2023 (CY23), shares of BHEL soared over 17 per cent, as against 7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Moreover, the stock has rallied over 100 per cent in the past one year.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) rallied 12.5 per cent to hit 52-week high of Rs 92.7 per share in Wednesday's intra-day trade after the company extended its gas turbine (GT) technology agreement with General Electric (GE) Technology GmbH Switzerland. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex quoted 65,389 levels, down 89-odd points, as of 2:20 pm.



"As per the agreement, BHEL shall also be able to supply GTs with fuel blends via hydrogen, methanol, syngas, and in hybrid configuration contributing further towards accelerating the energy transition in India," the management added.

Till date, the company said that they have supplied about 230 GE design gas turbines to various oil refineries, process industries, and utilities in India and customers worldwide.



Analysts at ICICI Securities believe that the domestic thrust towards manufacturing and the company’s efforts towards balance sheet improvement can help BHEL's business stage a strong turnaround.

Earlier, BHEL, in consortium with Titagarh Wagons, had won Vande Bharat order worth Rs 23,500 crore to supply 80 train-sets. That apart, the company also developed significant moat in defence orders, and sole supplier of SRGM naval guns.