With the latest amendments, investors will now be able to avail a review by a designated body if they are dissatisfied with the resolution provided. If the investor is still dissatisfied after the first review, the second review will be done by Sebi.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has enacted a new framework for dispute resolution and grievance redressal between investors and intermediaries such as mutual funds, portfolio managers, investment advisors and brokerages.