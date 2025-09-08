Home / Markets / News / India's weight in MSCI EM index declines to 2-year low at 16.21%

India's weight in MSCI EM index declines to 2-year low at 16.21%

India's share in the MSCI EM index has fallen to 16.21% in August, its lowest since November 2023, slipping to third place behind Taiwan after a year of weak equity performance

BSE, Markets insights, stock market
premium
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index has dropped to its lowest in nearly two years, as the underperformance of domestic equities drags down its standing in the benchmark widely tracked by global investors.
 
At the end of August, India’s share stood at 16.21 per cent — the lowest since November 2023 — marking a steep fall from its July 2024 peak of 20 per cent, when it had come within 4.5 percentage points of China, the index heavyweight. India has also slipped one notch to third place, behind Taiwan.
 
A similar trend is evident in the MSCI EM Investable Market Index (IMI). After securing the top slot in August 2024, India has now slipped to third position, with its weight falling to 17.47 per cent from 22.3 per cent a year earlier.
 
The decline follows a year of relative underperformance. While the MSCI EM index has gained 16 per cent in the past 12 months, India’s benchmark Nifty50 has declined 2 per cent.
 
According to Abhilash Pagaria, head of alternative & quantitative research at Nuvama Institutional Equities, the decline has come despite India’s rising representation in the MSCI EM index — from 146 companies in July 2024 to 160 at present.
 
“The drop was largely due to China’s sharp rally, which boosted its free-float market cap, even as Indian heavyweights remained sideways or underperformed,” he said.
 
Pagaria expects India’s weight to recover gradually, with representation likely rising to around 170 companies over the next year. “However, without a meaningful correction in China, India crossing the 20 per cent share may take longer,” he added.
 
Lower weighting in the MSCI EM index typically translates into reduced flows into India, as the index is tracked by global funds with assets of over $700 billion. Besides the fall in the weight, India has also fallen out of favour with active fund managers amid headwinds such as weak earnings delivery, growth slowdown, and heavy tariffs imposed by the US.
 
An analysis by Nomura of 45 large EM funds shows that relative allocations to India fell by 100 basis points (bps) month-on-month (M-o-M) in July, with 41 funds trimming exposure. This makes India the largest underweight (UW) market in EM portfolios, with allocations standing 2.9 percentage points below its MSCI EM weight.
 
Morgan Stanley, in a note, observed that India’s weight in global EM funds relative to its MSCI EM weight is among its weakest on record. The brokerage noted that India’s market has been derated compared to long bonds, EM peers, and gold, but added that a rerating could follow as valuations do not fully reflect improving macro fundamentals and an impending earnings recovery.
 
Despite its recent underperformance, India remains the most expensive market in the EM pack. The Nifty50 currently trades at 20 times estimated 12-month forward earnings, compared with less than 14x for China, 16.6x for Taiwan, and 13.3x for the MSCI EM index.
 
However, India’s valuation premium has cooled off with the premium to MSCI EM index now standing at 50 per cent, well below its historical average of 80 per cent.
 
HSBC, in a recent note, said the premium is justified by “valid reasons” such as high return on equities (ROEs), stronger long-term growth prospects, robust domestic equity demand, and lower perceived risk due to India’s regulatory and institutional framework. The brokerage, however, cautioned that any slowdown in economic growth or a structural decline in ROEs could undermine this advantage.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi revises settlement dates after September 8 declared holiday

Stock Market Close: Sensex adds 76 pts, Nifty at 24,773; auto stocks outperform; Tata Motors up 4%

Glass Wall Systems files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹60-cr; check details

Laurus Labs gains 3%, nears record high; should you buy, hold or sell?

Urban Company IPO: SWOT breakdown; what's hot, what's risky, what's next

Topics :MSCI EM indexEmerging markets

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story