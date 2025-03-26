Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty poised for higher start signals GIFT Nifty; Asian mkts gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Investors are likely to continue the upward momentum in Investors are likely to continue the upward momentum in Indian stock markets as global markets rise driven by expectations of a softer approach to trade tariffs scheduled to be imposed by the US administration from April 2.

At 7:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,768, around 60 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities, technically, after an early morning intraday rally in the previous session, the market witnessed profit booking at higher levels.

"The benchmark indices witnessed some profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty ended 10 points higher, while the Sensex was up by 33 points," he said.

"On the daily charts, a shooting star kind of formation has formed, indicating potential weakness from the current levels... The short-term texture of the market remains positive. For day traders, 23,600/77,700 would be the key support zone. Above this level, the market could retest the range of 23,850/78,300 to 23,900/78,500. On the flip side, a dismissal of 23,600/77,700 could alter market sentiment. Below this level, the market could slip to 23,500 to 23,450/77,300-77,200," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI) said on March 25 that India must remain focused on negotiating only industrial goods tariffs during the upcoming talks with Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch this week.

Elsewhere, the net equity exposure of balanced advantage funds (BAFs) are off their lows as the equity market correction has eased valuations. BAFs, which invest in both equity and debt, mostly determine the equity allocation through valuation metrics. Most offerings cut their equity allocation as valuations go up and vice-versa.

