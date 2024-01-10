Indian markets lead in valuation premium but not in earnings growth

The long and short of it How valuations and growth growth prospects compare for key global markets

Taiwan and Thailand are other markets expected to post higher earnings growth than India and yet command a lower premium relative to their historical averages. “Consensus forecasts put Nifty EPS growth at 14.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY25 and 12.3 per cent YoY in FY26, or a 13.6 per cent two-year earnings CAGR. While this can be said to be a steady and encouraging pace of growth, the Nifty is no longer the earnings growth leader among the world’s 19 biggest market indices,” said CLSA in a note. It adds stretched valuations could weigh on the performance of Indian markets this year.