Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Hopes of a recovery in the chemicals sector may be delayed until FY25 if current trends of weak demand and stable pricing continue in the near term. Following a muted performance in the September quarter, revenue and profit for listed chemical companies are likely to be weaker than anticipated. Despite some stability in prices, the trajectory of demand remains uncertain. Considering a poor third quarter and ongoing demand challenges, further downgrades for companies in the sector are likely.

Specialty chemical majors, after experiencing a 17 per cent year-on-year fall in revenues in the September quarter, are projected to report an 18 per cent decline in the top line for the December quarter. This, coupled with lower volumes and margin pressures, might result in a 34 per cent drop in operating profit and a 45 per cent decline in net profit. Swarnendu Bhushan of Prabhudas Lilladher Research notes that while destocking seems largely complete, demand continues to be elusive, suggesting the possibility of more significant earnings cuts for chemical companies in the coming year.

