Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Specialty chemical majors, after experiencing a 17% Y-o-Y fall in revenues in the September quarter, are projected to report an 18% decline in the top line for the December quarter

Other brokerages also acknowledge the demand weakness, but note some relief due to stable product prices. Global chemical demand remains subdued due to the ongoing economic slowdown in Europe | Image: iStock
Ram Prasad Sahu

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 8:35 AM IST
Hopes of a recovery in the chemicals sector may be delayed until FY25 if current trends of weak demand and stable pricing continue in the near term. Following a muted performance in the September quarter, revenue and profit for listed chemical companies are likely to be weaker than anticipated. Despite some stability in prices, the trajectory of demand remains uncertain. Considering a poor third quarter and ongoing demand challenges, further downgrades for companies in the sector are likely.

Specialty chemical majors, after experiencing a 17 per cent year-on-year fall in revenues in the September quarter, are projected to report an 18 per cent decline in the top line for the December quarter. This, coupled with lower volumes and margin pressures, might result in a 34 per cent drop in operating profit and a 45 per cent decline in net profit. Swarnendu Bhushan of Prabhudas Lilladher Research notes that while destocking seems largely complete, demand continues to be elusive, suggesting the possibility of more significant earnings cuts for chemical companies in the coming year.

Other brokerages also acknowledge the demand weakness, but note some relief due to stable product prices. Global chemical demand remains subdued due to the ongoing economic slowdown in Europe, a key market for Indian industrial chemicals, inflationary trends in the EU and the US affecting consumer demand and industry inventory management, and overall weakness in China, the world's largest chemical producer. As a result, production levels in these major economies were lower than pre-Covid levels during the third quarter, according to PhillipCapital Research. The brokerage's Surya Patra mentions that limited manufacturing and no significant increase in Chinese exports, combined with selective demand recovery, have led to stabilised or slightly increased chemical prices.

On-the-ground demand in various chemical segments remains subdued. While there are some positive signs in discretionary spends like pigments and polymers, textiles and dyes continue to be weak. Non-discretionary spends in agriculture and pharmaceuticals are still underperforming, with improvement expected from the first half of financial year 25, suggests Emkay Research. The brokerage maintains an add rating on SRF and Anupam Rasayan India, a reduce rating on Navin Fluorine International, and a sell on Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

The sector's weak performance and near-term outlook might lead to a correction in stock prices. Kotak Institutional Research anticipates the largest year-on-year declines for Tata Chemicals, SRF, Navin Fluorine, and Atul, with potential quarter-on-quarter declines as well. The brokerage, led by Abhijit Akella, believes that negative earnings surprises could trigger price corrections, especially as stock prices of most chemical companies have increased ahead of the results.

PhillipCapital Research maintains a neutral to negative stance on the sector, noting that the recent sector rally has exceeded earnings recovery, and a real demand resurgence in chemicals could be protracted. The brokerage has downgraded SRF to neutral due to the apparent earnings shortfall.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

