Home / Markets / News / Indian markets likely to remain range-bound in the near term: Analysts

Indian markets likely to remain range-bound in the near term: Analysts

Rising interest rates, firm crude oil prices and geopolitical concerns, they believe, will keep the sentiment back home in check.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Indian markets likely to remain range-bound in the near term: Analysts

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian markets are likely to remain range-bound in the near term amid global headwinds, suggest analysts. Rising interest rates, firm crude oil prices and geopolitical concerns, they believe, will keep the sentiment back home in check despite the recent correction that has made valuations somewhat reasonable.
“The valuation froth in the India equity market has settled after the recent derating. However, with global uncertainties still elevated, Indian equities may remain range-bound in the near term. We expect a good recovery in the second half of 2023 (H2-2023), as major central banks may likely end their rate hiking cycle amid a deteriorating global growth outlook,” wrote Jitendra Gohil, director, Global Investment Management at Credit Suisse Wealth Management India in a recent note with Premal Kamdar.
Any sharp correction, Gohil and Kamdar said, could offer a good buying opportunity as India’s medium-term growth outlook remains

Topics :Market OutlookNifty OutlookMarket trendsstock market tradingTrading strategiesCredit Suisse

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Also Read

Amisha Vora increases stake four fold to 96% in Prabhudas Lilladher

UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis

After Credit Suisse wipeout, AT1 bonds make a return in the global market

What are AT1 bonds, and why are Credit Suisse's worth $17 bn now wiped out?

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Rail Vikas Nigam zooms 20% after 12% equity changes hand on the NSE

Nykaa slips 3%, hits new low on heavy volumes; down for 5th straight day

Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Price hikes to lift revenue, margin, say analysts

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

PSBs extend gains on hopes of firm Q4; Nifty PSB index zooms 13% in 1 month

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story