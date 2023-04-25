Home / Markets / News / Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

Power distribution companies, such as Torrent Power, Tata Power, NTPC, and CESC, are expected to reap benefits of increasing power consumption

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As temperatures soar across the country, amid searing heat wave, analysts see power demand hitting fresh record highs this year. The time, therefore, may be opportune to add related stocks on dips as higher demand boosts earnings visibility, they said.
On April 18, India's electricity demand touched a new high of 216 gigawatts. On the consumption front, India clocked a peak energy demand of 4,836 million units that day, an increase of eight per cent over last year.
In just the first fortnight of April, energy demand has risen by 23 per cent, indicating a sharp rise in use of cooling equipment.

Topics :Power distributionMarketsHeatwaveHeatwave in IndiaNTPCPower GridTata Power

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Also Read

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

Heat wave: States on alert; Grid braces for record peak power demand

NTPC rallies 7% in 4 days, nears 52-week high on strong growth outlook

PSBs extend gains on hopes of firm Q4; Nifty PSB index zooms 13% in 1 month

IPCA Labs stock hits valuation hurdle on Unichem stake acquisition

Escorts, Bank of India: Select midcap stocks are poised for up to 20% gains

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story