Indian pharma cos' new drug filings decline to 20-year low, Nomura says

Indian pharmaceutical companies' filings for the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) declined to a 20-year low in three months to November 2025, Nomura said in its latest observations about the sales and prescription data.

Pharmaceutical companies file an ANDA with the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the review and approval of generic products. After receiving these approvals, companies can make and market generic drugs to provide a lower-cost alternative to the brand-name drug.

ANDA filings have declined to 600 in the financial year 2025 (ending at September) versus 740 in the preceding year, Nomura said, citing IQVI data. The decline is showing that the Indian pharma Industry is selective with product development. Almost 17 per cent of the total filings are complex, Nomura noted.