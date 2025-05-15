Indian Reits distribute ₹6,070 crore in FY25, up 13% from previous year

India’s four publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) collectively distributed over ₹1,553 crore to more than 2.64 lakh unitholders in Q4 FY25, up 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The Reits had distributed ₹1,377 crore in Q4 FY24.

The four publicly listed Reits are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit, and Nexus Select Trust.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, Reits are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income.

Embassy Reit distributed ₹538 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹2,181 crore in FY25 — the most among the four Reits.

For the full financial year 2024–25, the cumulative distribution by the four Reits reached ₹6,070 crore, up from ₹5,366 crore in FY24 — a YoY growth of 13 per cent.

Alok Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and chairman of the Indian Reits Association (IRA), said, “The robust quarterly distributions and expanding investor base reflect the increasing maturity and investor confidence in India’s Reit ecosystem. A 13 per cent YoY increase in distributions underscores the strength and stability of the sector, driven by high-quality assets and strong leasing activity, particularly from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and strong domestic demand. We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of Indian Reits amid evolving market dynamics.”

Further, the Reits reported an aggregate Net Operating Income (NOI) of ₹89,100 crore in FY25, compared to ₹76,626 crore in FY24 — a YoY increase of 16 per cent. Their total revenue from operations also rose by 16 per cent YoY, from ₹97,482 crore in FY24 to ₹1.12 trillion in FY25.

India’s Reit market manages gross assets under management (AUM) exceeding ₹1.63 trillion, with a combined market capitalisation of over ₹98,000 crore (as of 14 May 2025). The four Reits collectively operate more than 128.9 million square feet of Grade A office and retail real estate across India’s key urban centres.

Since their respective inceptions, these four Reits have distributed a cumulative total of over ₹22,800 crore to unitholders, highlighting their rising prominence among both institutional and retail investors.

The IRA is a non-profit industry body established with the support of Sebi and the Ministry of Finance and comprises all four listed Reits as founding members.