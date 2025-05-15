Home / Markets / News / Auto index soars 25% from April low; Hero Moto, TaMo gain up to 6% on Thurs

Auto index soars 25% from April low; Hero Moto, TaMo gain up to 6% on Thurs

At 02:47 PM; the BSE Auto index, the second largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2 per cent, as compared to 1.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Car, vehicles, automobiles, traffic jam
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of automobiles companies continued their upward trajectory with the BSE Auto index gaining over 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on positive management commentaries and expectations of stable growth.
 
At 02:47 PM; the BSE Auto index, the second largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2 per cent, as compared to 1.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The auto index gained 2.2 per cent at the day's high of 53,486 in intra-day trade. 
 
Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and Ashok Leyland from the index were up in the range of 2 per cent to 6 per cent. The non-index stocks, SML Isuzu and Force Motors rallied 9 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.
 
In the past one week, the BSE Auto index has outperformed the market by surging 9 per cent, as compared to 3.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The auto index has recovered 25 per cent from its previous month low of 42,834.11 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
Among individual stocks from the index, Hero MotoCorp has rallied 6 per cent to ₹4,323.25 in intra-day trade as analysts expect recovery in rural demand to be positive for the company, given its robust network.
 
Looking ahead, the management of Hero MotoCorp said they remain optimistic about the near‐to‐mid‐term outlook as key macroeconomic indicators, including revised income tax slabs, repo rate cuts, a strengthening rural economy, and a favourable monsoon forecast, are expected to support industry growth.
 
On the back of tailwinds such as favourable monsoon forecast, low inflation and robust marriage season, Hero MotoCorp expects two-wheeler industry to grow at 6-7 per cent in FY26. However, the company expects to outperform industry growth, supported by recovery in rural demand aiding in market share gains in the entry-level segment (Q4FY25 market share at 65 per cent), positive response to new model launches (two new ones in July 2025). Channel inventory stands at normalized levels of 4-5 weeks with the company anticipating further increase before the festival period.

Also Read

Prism Johnson share price zooms 10% on Q4 numbers; check details here

Piramal Pharma stock falls 5% after Q4 results; check key numbers here

Cochin Shipyard hits 7-mth high; up 26% in 1 week; what's behind the rally?

Here's why KRN Heat Exchanger shares are buzzing in trade on May 15

What sparked 11% rally in 3i Infotech share price on May 15? Find out here

 
Analysts at Elara Capital reiterated 'Accumulate' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of ₹4,558 based on 16x June 2027E P/E and ~₹173 is ascribed to the Ather stake, led by appreciation in Ather valuation and roll forward to June 2027E.
 
Meanwhile, Tata Motors said tariffs and related geo-political actions are making the operating environment uncertain and challenging. The global premium luxury segment and Indian domestic markets are expected to weather this relatively better. With most macroeconomic indicators on track, improved fleet utilization and stable sentiment index, the company anticipates sustained growth despite global headwinds for commercial vehicles (CV) segment.
 
On passenger vehicles (PV) segment, Tata Motors said overall demand growth will be shaped by macroeconomic factors such as consumption growth, inflation, infrastructure spending and global geopolitics. However, industry momentum is expected to be driven by continued innovation in line with evolving customer preferences. SUVs, CNG, and EVs will remain key growth drivers, fueling the industry’s expansion.
 
Share price of Tata Motors was up 4 per cent at ₹727 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The stock has bounced back 33 per cent from its previous month low of ₹542.55 on April 7, 2025.
 
Last week, India and the United Kingdom (UK) signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). According to media reports, India will cut its automotive tariffs to 10 per cent from its current level of more than 100 per cent.
 
Most automotive manufacturing plants in the UK are of premium and luxury brands, such as Bentley, BMW, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin, said analysts at BNP Paribas India. While among them, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) could be a key beneficiary, the brokerage firm notes that one of its key models, Defender, is not manufactured in the UK. Also, JLR already uses its India based assembly plant for several models to enjoy the lower duty.
 
Kunal Vora, Head of India Equity Research at BNP Paribas India said trade deal optimism turns risk-on sentiments for emerging markets. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned positive on most of the emerging markets as news flow on trade and tariffs improved. Markets have reacted positively to the tariff pause, the US-UK trade deal and rollback of recent tariffs between US-China. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market rally highlights: Sensex jumps 1,200 pts; Nifty at 25,062; auto, bank, financials shine

Nifty tops 25k, Sensex soars 1,300 pts on Trump's claim of India tariff cut

Fertiliser stocks zoom up to 8% on Thursday; here's what fueling the rally

Gensol Engineering hit 5% upper circuit for third day in row; Details here

Borana Weaves IPO opens on May 20: check price band, lot size, key dates

Topics :Buzzing stocksTata Motors JLRAutomakersstock market tradingMarket trendsQ4 ResultsAuto IndexS&P BSE Auto Nifty AutoHero MotoCorp

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story