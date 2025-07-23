Indiqube Spaces IPO invites bids: GMP up 10%; should you apply?

Indiqube Spaces IPO opens for subscritpion: The initial public offering (IPO) of workplace solutions provider Indiqube Spaces is set to open for public subscription today, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

At the upper end, the company aims to raise ₹700 crore through the offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 27.4 million equity shares worth ₹650 crore and an OFS with promoters Meghna Agarwal and Rishi Das divesting up to 2.1 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹50 crore. Notably, Indiqube Spaces has already raised ₹314.32 crore from anchor investors in the bidding that concluded on July 22.

Meanwhile, the brokerages remain optimistic about the public offering, citing a favourable long-term outlook. Before delving into the brokerage reports, let's have a look at the key details of the Indiqube Spaces IPO:

Indiqube Spaces IPO price band, lot size Indiqube Spaces has set a price band of ₹225-237 per share for the IPO. The lot size is 63 shares, allowing investors to bid for a minimum of one lot (63 shares) at ₹14,931. A retail investor can, however, bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 869 shares of Indiqube Spaces IPO with an investment of ₹1,94,103. ALSO READ | GNG Electronics IPO opens today: Analysts bet on growth; should you apply? Indiqube Spaces IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Indiqube Spaces were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets ahead of the opening of their public issue on Wednesday. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that Indiqube Spaces shares were trading at ₹260 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹23 or 9.70 per cent over the upper price band of ₹237.

Indiqube Spaces IPO timelines Indiqube Spaces IPO will remain open for subscription until Friday, July 25, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Indiqube Spaces IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 28, 2025, and shares will be credited to successful allottees’ demat accounts on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The tentative listing date for Indiqube Spaces shares on the BSE and NSE is Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Indiqube Spaces IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) has been appointed as the registrar for the Indiqube Spaces IPO, while ICICI Securities acts as the book-running lead manager for the issue.

Indiqube Spaces IPO objectives The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as those will go to the selling promoters. The company, however, proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for funding capital expenditure towards the establishment of new centers, as well as for the repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. Indiqube Spaces will further use the proceeds from the fresh issue for general corporate purposes. ALSO READ | NSDL IPO: Trading in unlisted shares freezes; check key details from DRHP Should you subscribe to Indiqube Spaces IPO? Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long-term

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research team have recommended the investors to subscribe to the public offering for a long-term perspective citing that the issue is fully priced. "At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/S of 4.7x with EV/Ebitda of 14.6x and market cap of ₹4,977.1 crore post issue of equity shares," wrote the analyst in a research note. The company plans to expand its commercial real estate portfolio further, both in scale and geographical reach across the country. "The company’s integrated tech platform, MiQube, connects clients, employees, and service partners to streamline office operations, enhance efficiency, and improve overall workspace experience."