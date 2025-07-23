Stock Market today: Benchmark equity indices are expected to open on a flat tone with a slight positive bias, as the ongoing earnings season for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26) keeps investor sentiment in a 'wait and watch' mode.

At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,157 level, up by 73 points or 0.29 per cent, signalling a flat start. While earnings remain the primary focus for D-Street, prevailing uncertainty around the India-US trade deal is keeping the overall sentiment cautious.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets witnessed a strong uptrend. Nikkei was trading over 1,000 points higher or up by 2.65 per cent, quoting 40,830.97 after Trump announced a 'massive' trade deal with Japan. Hang Seng was also trading in green, up 147 points or 0.59 per cent, quoting 25,279.66. However, South Korea's Kospi remained in red, trading at 3,163.32, down by 0.21 per cent or 6 points. CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Global market remained flat, albeit with a positive bias. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 179 points or 0.4 per cent, and settled at 44,502.44. The S&P 500 concluded the trading session at 6,309.62 level, up by just 4 points. Q1FY26 earnings today All eyes will remain on the earnings of IT giant Infosys. Besides the IT major, companies such as Tata Consumer Products, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Housing Finance, Persistent Systems, Oracle, Coforge, Aditya Birla Estate and PCBL Chemicals are set to announce their results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Meanwhile, Bikaji Foods International, Aditya Birla Foods International, Sapphire Foods India, Syrma SGS Technology, Force Motors, Borosil Renewables, Bajaj Steel Industries and HMT are also scheduled to release their earnings today.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today: One97 Communications (Paytm): The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹123 crore, compared to a loss of ₹840 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,918 crore, up by 28 per cent from ₹1,502 crore reported in the first quarter of FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, stood at 4 per cent. Dixon Technologies: The company reported a robust rise of 95 per cent in its revenue from operations figure in Q1FY26 to ₹12,835 crore from ₹6,579 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated net profit for the quarter under review stood at ₹280 crore as against ₹140 crore reported in the same period of FY25, marking a 100 per cent rise. The company's Ebitda figure also witnessed a healthy surge of 89 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹484 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Dalmia Bharat: The cement manufacturing company reported a triple-digit rise of 172.4 per cent in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹395 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up from ₹145 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Ebitda also rose to ₹883 crore in Q1FY26, up 31.9 per cent from ₹669 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25. However, sales volume took a hit and declined by 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 7 million tonnes. JSW Infra: The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹389.57 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up 31 per cent from ₹296.55 crore reported in the same period of the last fiscal year. However, on sequential basis, the profit figure was down by 24.4 per cent. Revenue from operations also declined to ₹1,223.85 crore in the quarter, from ₹1,283.18 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

United Breweries: The alcobev company's revenue from operations figure for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, stood at ₹5,380.7 crore, a slight decline from ₹5,811.2 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year. The company's consolidated profit for Q1FY26 stood at ₹184 crore, up by just 6.4 per cent from ₹173 crore recorded during the first quarter of FY25. Colgate Palmolive: The FMCG firm reported a decline in net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, to ₹320.62, indicating a decline of over 11.8 per cent from ₹363.98 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The management cited weak urban demand levels and intensified competition as the reason behind the decline in profit. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,433 crore as against ₹1,496.71 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

Schloss Bangalore: The luxury hotel chain reported a consolidated PAT of ₹8.7 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company had incurred a loss of ₹75 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹301 crore as compared to ₹240 crore in the first quarter of FY 26, indicating a rise of 25 per cent. Hyundai Motor: The automobile major has received an order from the CGST Department in Tamil Nadu, confirming a demand for ₹258.67 crore as GST Compensation Cess, along with an equal penalty. The demand pertains to an alleged short payment of GST Compensation Cess on certain SUV models for the period from September 2017 to March 2020.

BrainBees Solutions: The parent company of FirstCry, announced in its latest exchange filing that the Bombay High Court has set aside the income tax reassessment notices issued for the assessment years 2018-19 to 2021-22. The Court found that the notices were issued without proper jurisdiction. This comes after the company filed a Writ Petition and had earlier received interim relief staying the reassessment proceedings. Panache Digilife: The firm, in a recent exchange filing, announced that its subsidiary, Panache Newage Tech Pvt. Ltd., has received a work order for geographic information system (GIS) and related services. The project is set to be executed over a period of approximately 36 months, with a total order value of ₹1,184 Lakh.