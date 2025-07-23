Stocks to buy: Maruti Suzuki, HUL are top picks by analyst today; check TP

Buy Maruti (₹12,484) | Target ₹12,900 | Stop-loss: ₹12,250

Stock price has formed a double bottom at ₹12,320 odd levels and reversed the bearish trend. Stock price has formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern on the daily chart, which indicates bullish trend reversal.

Buy HindUniliver (₹2,482): | Target: ₹2560 | Stop-loss:₹2,420

After showing a running correction in the last few days, stock reached crucial support of the upward gap, created on July 11, 2025, between ₹2,434 and ₹2,461. On July 22, stock filled this gap partially and reversed the trend towards the north. Primary trend of stock has been bullish, as stock is holding above key moving averages. (Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.)