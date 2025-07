Stocks to buy: Maruti Suzuki, HUL are top picks by analyst today; check TP

Nifty share price:

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates It turned out to be a subdued session for the markets, as Nifty ended up with a minor loss of 29 points or 0.12 per cent, to close at 25,060. Nifty failed to close above its 5 DEMA resistance placed at 25,093. However, positional Support of 50 DEMA is well intact and currently placed at 24,943. On the higher side, 25,255 could offer resistance in the Nifty.

Stocks to buy:

Buy Maruti (₹12,484) | Target ₹12,900 | Stop-loss: ₹12,250

Stock price has formed a double bottom at ₹12,320 odd levels and reversed the bearish trend. Stock price has formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern on the daily chart, which indicates bullish trend reversal.