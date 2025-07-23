Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: Maruti Suzuki, HUL are top picks by analyst today; check TP

Stocks to buy: Maruti Suzuki, HUL are top picks by analyst today; check TP

Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities has recommended Maruti Suzuki and Hindustan Unilever as its two top picks for today

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:06 AM IST
Nifty share price:

It turned out to be a subdued session for the markets, as Nifty ended up with a minor loss of 29 points or 0.12 per cent, to close at 25,060. Nifty failed to close above its 5 DEMA resistance placed at 25,093. However, positional Support of 50 DEMA is well intact and currently placed at 24,943. On the higher side, 25,255 could offer resistance in the Nifty.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stocks to buy:

Buy Maruti (₹12,484) | Target ₹12,900 | Stop-loss: ₹12,250
Stock price has formed a double bottom at ₹12,320 odd levels and reversed the bearish trend. Stock price has formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern on the daily chart, which indicates bullish trend reversal. 
Buy HindUniliver (₹2,482): | Target: ₹2560 | Stop-loss:₹2,420
After showing a running correction in the last few days, stock reached crucial support of the upward gap, created on July 11, 2025, between ₹2,434 and ₹2,461. On July 22, stock filled this gap partially and reversed the trend towards the north. Primary trend of stock has been bullish, as stock is holding above key moving averages.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

