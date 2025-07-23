On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,100 then 25,200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25,100 then 25,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,100 then 25,200 strike while Put writing is seen at 25,100 then 25,050 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,600 to 25,500 zones while an immediate range between 24,800 to 25,300 levels.