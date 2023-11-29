Home / Markets / News / Indo Count zooms 43% in 2 months, surpasses Oct 2021 high on robust outlook

Indo Count zooms 43% in 2 months, surpasses Oct 2021 high on robust outlook

The company's management in the Q2FY24 earning conference call said they are seeing positive signs in the US on a YoY basis as major retailers have initiated restocking activities since Q1FY24

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Premium
Photo Credit: www.indocount.com

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Indo Count Industries gained 4 per cent on the BSE to hit an all-time high of Rs 319.20 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 314.80 touched on October 2021. In the past two months, it has zoomed 43 per cent.
Indo Count is among the top three global bed sheet suppliers in the US. The product basket includes bed sheets, fashion bedding, utility bedding and institution bedding.

For the July to September quarter (Q2FY24), Indo Count had reported strong earnings with highest-ever quarterly revenue, volumes and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company’s Ebitda rose 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 189 crore, margins improved 420 bps to 18.3 per cent from 14.1 per cent in a year ago quarter. Higher volumes and efficient cost management led to operating leverage, the management said.

Indo Count’s total revenue crossed Rs 1,000 mark for the first time in its history, up 22 per cent YoY at Rs 1,033 crore during the quarter.

Volume increased by 23 per cent YoY to 28.7 million meters.  Profit after tax jumped 70 per cent YoY at Rs 114 crore. Indo Count revised FY24 volume guidance to 90-100 million meters with margin guidance of 16 per cent-18 per cent.

The company’s management in Q2FY24 earning conference call said, they are seeing positive signs in the US on a YoY basis as major retailers have initiated restocking activities since Q1FY24.

Additionally, retailers in global markets are expanding; they are sourcing strategically from Indian home textile manufacturers to derisk themselves. In the longer term, the growth prospects of the sector are encouraging.

The Government of India's promotional steps, the China Plus One strategy, our various omni channel marketing strategies, existing free trade agreement (FTA) with Australia and UAE, including the proposed under discussion FTAs with the UK and EU will play a pivotal role in driving growth, the management said.

Domestic cotton prices have stabilized in comparison to international levels. Also, India with adequate raw material availability ensures the security of supply chain, thus providing necessary confidence to our customers, thereby improving our market share, it added.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the textile sector has been key outperformer over the past couple of months amid structural improvement led by the export oriented companies.

The share price of Indo Count Industries is at the cusp of recording breakout from multi-year consolidation, indicating structural turnaround that augurs well for sustainable upmove, they said. 

Technical analysts at the brokerage further expect the stock to accelerate its upward momentum and gradually head towards Rs 345, which is price parity of October-November up move (Rs 215-302) projected from November low of Rs 271.

Also Read

Indo Count hits 16-month high; surges 36% in four days on strong Q4 results

Indo Count hits 21-month high, rallies 12% on hopes of strong earnings

Textile stocks rally up to 9%; Welspun, Indo Count hit fresh 52-week highs

Indo Count surges 8%; stock nears record high on strong Q2 results

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Nifty at 20K, will the optimism last? Here's what chart suggests

PCBL surges 6% on plan to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

Aster DM Healthcare soars 15%; hits new high on stake sale plan in Gulf biz

Zomato zooms 4% after over 300 mn shares change hands in block deals

Indian markets hit historic $4 trn market cap milestone for the first time

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story