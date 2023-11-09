Inflow in equity mutual funds climbs 42% to Rs 19,957 cr in October

Inflows in equity mutual funds surged 42 per cent month-on-month to Rs 19,957 crore in October driven by investors' preference for small-cap funds.

This was way higher than Rs 14,091 crore inflow seen in the category in September. Before this, inflow was at Rs 20,245 crore in August, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on Thursday.

The flow in October also marks the 32nd consecutive month of net inflows. All the categories experienced inflow in equity segments.

The category was aided by fund collection to the tune of Rs 4,495 crore in small-cap funds, followed by Rs 3,896 crore in thematic funds.

Apart from equities, debt-oriented schemes witnessed a net inflow of Rs 42,634 crore in October after withdrawing funds in the past two months. The segment had witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.01 lakh crore in September and Rs 25,873 crore in August.

Overall, the 44-player mutual fund industry has witnessed an inflow of Rs 80,528 crore in the month under review as compared to an outflow of Rs 66,192 in September.

This helped mutual fund industry AUM to reach Rs 46.71 trillion in October-end as compared to Rs 46.58 t at the end of September.