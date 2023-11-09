Home / Markets / News / Inflow in equity mutual funds climbs 42% to Rs 19,957 cr in October

Inflow in equity mutual funds climbs 42% to Rs 19,957 cr in October

The category was aided by fund collection to the tune of Rs 4,495 crore in small-cap funds, followed by Rs 3,896 crore in thematic funds

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apart from equities, debt-oriented schemes witnessed a net inflow of Rs 42,634 crore in October

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Inflows in equity mutual funds surged 42 per cent month-on-month to Rs 19,957 crore in October driven by investors' preference for small-cap funds.

This was way higher than Rs 14,091 crore inflow seen in the category in September. Before this, inflow was at Rs 20,245 crore in August, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The flow in October also marks the 32nd consecutive month of net inflows. All the categories experienced inflow in equity segments.

The category was aided by fund collection to the tune of Rs 4,495 crore in small-cap funds, followed by Rs 3,896 crore in thematic funds.

Apart from equities, debt-oriented schemes witnessed a net inflow of Rs 42,634 crore in October after withdrawing funds in the past two months. The segment had witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.01 lakh crore in September and Rs 25,873 crore in August.

Overall, the 44-player mutual fund industry has witnessed an inflow of Rs 80,528 crore in the month under review as compared to an outflow of Rs 66,192 in September.

This helped mutual fund industry AUM to reach Rs 46.71 trillion in October-end as compared to Rs 46.58 t at the end of September.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Net inflows into equities decline to a 2-yr low: What should investors do?

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Neuland Labs surges 36% in 4 days on robust Q2 results; up 270% in 9 months

MTAR Tech tanks 12% as company cuts FY24 revenue, Ebitda guidance

Samvat 2080: Stock picks by HDFC Sec, Kotak Sec, ICICI Direct, JM Financial

Samvat 2079: Mid, Small-cap indices set to post 2nd best show in 9 years

Eris up 8% as it plans to acquire nephro, derma units of Biocon Biologics

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian equity marketsMutual funds investorsMutual Funds industry

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story