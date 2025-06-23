Home / Markets / News / Vedanta, 2 others to trade ex-dividend on June 24; do you own any?

Vedanta, 2 others to trade ex-dividend on June 24; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend stocks: Shares of Vedanta, Polycab India, and Alkyl Amines Chemicals are set to remain in spotlight today, June 23, following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. These shares, BSE data suggest, will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 24.  The ex-dividend date is when a stock starts trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. To be eligible, investors must own the stock before this date. Companies determine the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.

Vedanta dividend 2025

Metal and mining major Vedanta informed the exchanges that its board of directors has considered and approved the first interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share on face value of ₹1 per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26, amounting to ₹2,737 crore.
 
The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend, Vedanta said, shall be Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Polycab India dividend 2025

Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India's board has recommended a dividend @ 350 per cent i.e. ₹35 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
 
"The dividend, if approved by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or before 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting," said the company in an exchange filing.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals dividend 2025

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Alkyl Amines Chemicals has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹2 each (i.e., 500 per cent) for the Financial Year (F.Y.) 2024-25. The dividend is, however, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
 
Alkyl Amines Chemicals has fixed Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as the 'record date' for determining entitlement of members to dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, if approved at the AGM.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia falls on US entry in Israel-Iran war

Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stocks to Watch today, June 23: OMCs, IT stocks, JSW Energy, HAL, NTPC

US bombs Iran nuclear facilities: Impact on stocks, bonds, oil decoded here

Premium

Value fashion retail finds its fit while premium struggles to measure up

Topics :Buzzing stocksdividendHigh dividend stocksVedanta Polycab IndiaStocks in focusAlkyl Amines Chemicalsdividend income

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story