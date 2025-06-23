Stocks to Watch today, June 23: OMCs, IT stocks, JSW Energy, HAL, NTPC

In commodities, crude oil prices rose over 6 per cent as Iran said all options for retaliation are open after the US struck three nuclear sites. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump declared the three facilities “totally obliterated,” and warned of greater attacks unless Iran makes peace with Israel. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Back home, on Friday, the BSE Sensex settled 1046.3 points or 1.29 per cent higher at 82,408.17, while the Nifty50 rose 319.15 points or 1.29 per cent to end at 25,112.4. FIIs bought shares worth ₹7,940.7 crore, while DIIs net sold equities worth ₹3,049.88 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session: Oil marketing companies: Indian OMCs, especially the downstream companies, will be in focus on Monday, as the spike in crude oil prices will weigh on their earnings outlook. Brent crude rose as much as 5.7 per cent during the session to 81.4 per barrel. IT stocks: All information technology (IT) stocks will be on investors' radar after Accenture's third quarter of fiscal 2025 beat Street's expectations, with revenue rising 8 per cent year-on-year to $17.7 billion. Accenture raised its full-year local currency revenue growth forecast to a range of 6–7 per cent.

DLF: The realty major is set to enter the Mumbai housing market as it plans to launch a luxury housing project in the city worth about ₹2,500 crore in the next two weeks. It will launch more than 400 homes in the first phase of its upcoming project, according to a PTI report. Raymond Realty: The company will launch six residential projects this fiscal year in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with an estimated revenue potential of about ₹14,000 crore as the company looks to expand the property business amid strong demand. JSW Energy: The company has joined the race for Raigarh Champa Rail Infra after the appellate tribunal NCLAT's nod. The firm had sought permission to participate in the insolvency resolution process of the ancillary company of KSK Mahanadi.

NTPC: The state-run power giant said that the 245 Megawatt (Mw) power capacity at Plot-3 of Nokh solar PV in Rajasthan has become fully operational with the start of commercial electricity supply from the second and last part of 52 Mw. The company also approved the proposal to raise up to ₹18,000 crore through the issuance of NCDs. ONGC: The state-owned firm said it has made "significant" headway in controlling the gas blowout at the Assam well, with flow rates reducing substantially. The blowout -- or uncontrolled flow of natural gas -- took place on June 12 at a well of the Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company was declared the winner of the bid for the transfer of technology of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), Isro's rocket to place satellites up to 500 kg in low-earth orbit, edging out a bid led by a defence manufacturer backed by the Adani Group. Samvardhana Motherson International: The automotive firm is planning to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for financing capital expenditure (capex), acquisition-related requirements, and refinance existing debt. TCS: The technology major set up two new Automotive Delivery Centres in Germany, in Munich and Villingen-Schwenningen, as well as an Engineering Centre in Romania, to drive transformation in the auto sector, according to its statement. These new hubs mark a strategic move to help TCS’ global automotive clients accelerate their transition to next-gen mobility solutions, it said.

Granules India: The US FDA inspected the Bonthapally API Unit-I from June 16-20, 2025, issuing one 483 observation. The company will respond promptly, it said in the statement. The facility manufactures Paracetamol, Metformin, and Guaifenesin APIs at scale. LT Foods: The company informed that the US Department of Commerce has imposed a 340.27 per cent countervailing duty on exports of organic soybean meal by its step-down subsidiary, Ecopure Specialities, citing adverse facts available. Avantel: The firm received a purchase order worth ₹13.67 crore on June 20, 2025, from Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL), DRDO, for the development of Software Defined Radios (SDRs). It also landed a purchase order worth ₹11.06 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.