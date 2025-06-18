Influx Healthtech IPO sees strong demand; booked 3x on Day 1, GMP at 47%

Influx Healthtech Day 1 subscription status: The The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare-focused contract manufacturing company Influx Healthtech received a solid response from investors as the issue was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding.

As of 2:30 PM, the SME offering received bids for 1,42,23,600 shares against the issue size of 43,64,400, resulting in an oversubscription of 3.3 times, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

The issue opened for public subscription today, June 18, 2025, and will close on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Influx Healthtech IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at ₹141 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹45 or 47 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹96, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Influx Healthtech IPO details The company aims to raise ₹55.63 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 4.69 million equity shares amounting to 45.07 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.1 million shares amounting to ₹10.56 crore. Munir Abdul Ganee Chandniwala is the promoter-selling shareholder. Once the bidding is closed, the basis of allotment of Influx Healthtech shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 23. The company is scheduled to make its debut on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, June 25. Influx Healthtech has set the price band in the range of ₹91 to ₹96. The lot size has been fixed at 1,200 shares.