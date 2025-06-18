Home / Markets / News / Buy, sell, hold? Hindustan Zinc stock trades at key support after 2 months

Buy, sell, hold? Hindustan Zinc stock trades at key support after 2 months

Hindustan Zinc stock was seen testing support around its super trend line support on the daily chart after two months; a breakdown can trigger up to 18% fresh fall, suggests the technical chart.

Hindustan Zinc share price fell 11% in 2 days; here are the key levels to track going ahead as per technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
The share price of Hindustan Zinc tumbled 7 per cent to a low of ₹452.50 in Wednesday's intra-day trade on the NSE amid heavy trading volume.  Reportedly, over 76 million equity shares of Hindustan Zinc changed hands in multiple block deals following reports of the parent company Vedanta likely to pare stake worth ₹7,500 crore. READ MORE  The market data shows that Hindustan Zinc stock has cracked nearly 11 per cent from its high of ₹506.60 touched a day earlier on June 17, 2025. Amid this sharp fall, the stock is now seen testing its key trend line support on the daily chart after almost two months. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  The daily chart of Hindustan Zinc shows presence of the key super trend line support at ₹456 levels, with the 20-Day Moving Average slightly above it around ₹459 levels. Thus, the near-term bias is likely to remain cautiously positive as long as the stock manages to close above these support levels on a daily basis.  Here's a detailed technical outlook on Hindustan Zinc stock post today's sharp drop. 

Hindustan Zinc

Current Price: ₹457  Upside Potential: 20.4%  Downside Risk: 18%  Support: ₹456; ₹444; ₹428; ₹420; ₹403  Resistance: ₹489; ₹505; ₹530  At current levels, Hindustan Zinc stock is seen testing support precisely at the above mentioned support levels. Technical chart shows presence of another key support in the form of the 200-DMA near-by at ₹444 levels.  ALSO READ | This Adani-group stock flags a BIG bullish signal; can it double from here?  That apart, the stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows in recent days, with the last lows around ₹428 levels. Thus, the 200-DMA, and any low above the previous low will be crucial for the stock in the near-term. Having said that, a close below ₹456 on the daily chart shall likely signal a weak bias for the stock going ahead.  On the downside, the stock can potentially slide to ₹375 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around the 100-DMA at ₹420, and the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹403 levels.  On the upside, the stock has been facing consistent resistance around its weekly super trend line, which stands at ₹489 levels. Hindustan Zinc needs to conquer this hurdle to open the doors for further upside. As such, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹550 levels; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹505 and ₹530 levels. 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

