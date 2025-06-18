Buy, sell, hold? Hindustan Zinc stock trades at key support after 2 months

Hindustan ZincCurrent Price: ₹457 Upside Potential: 20.4% Downside Risk: 18% Support: ₹456; ₹444; ₹428; ₹420; ₹403 Resistance: ₹489; ₹505; ₹530 At current levels, Hindustan Zinc stock is seen testing support precisely at the above mentioned support levels. Technical chart shows presence of another key support in the form of the 200-DMA near-by at ₹444 levels. ALSO READ | This Adani-group stock flags a BIG bullish signal; can it double from here? That apart, the stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows in recent days, with the last lows around ₹428 levels. Thus, the 200-DMA, and any low above the previous low will be crucial for the stock in the near-term. Having said that, a close below ₹456 on the daily chart shall likely signal a weak bias for the stock going ahead. On the downside, the stock can potentially slide to ₹375 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around the 100-DMA at ₹420, and the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹403 levels. On the upside, the stock has been facing consistent resistance around its weekly super trend line, which stands at ₹489 levels. Hindustan Zinc needs to conquer this hurdle to open the doors for further upside. As such, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹550 levels; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹505 and ₹530 levels.
