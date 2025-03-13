Ex-CEO's daughter Shruti Shibulal ups Infosys stake with ₹469 cr share buy

Shruti Shibulal, a promoter of Infosys and daughter of co-founder and former CEO SD Shibulal, has further expanded her stake in the IT giant by acquiring shares worth ₹469 crore through an open market transaction on Wednesday.

As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), she purchased 2.98 million shares at an average price of ₹1,574 per share. The transaction was part of a block deal, with Gaurav Manchanda, another family member of SD Shibulal, offloading the same number of shares at the same price. This latest acquisition follows Shibulal’s earlier purchase of Infosys shares worth ₹494 crore on Tuesday.

Infosys shares slide despite block deal

Following the block deal, Infosys ' stock experienced a slight decline on Thursday. At 10:53 am, the share price had fallen 0.73 per cent to ₹1,579.30 per unit on the NSE. By 12:20 pm, the stock was trading at ₹1,576.45, marking a 0.91 per cent drop for the day.

Shibulal, classified as a promoter in the company’s shareholding pattern, held a 0.07 per cent stake in Infosys as of the December quarter. Her recent acquisitions signal a growing interest in increasing her investment in the firm. Shibulal has also founded Tamara Leisure Experiences, a hospitality venture, and advocates for sustainable living and responsible tourism. She also represented India at the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders in 2017.

Infosys financial performance

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services provider, reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the October-December quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), reaching ₹6,806 crore compared to ₹6,106 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s revenue during the quarter stood at ₹41,764 crore, reflecting a 7.6 per cent rise year-on-year. Revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms was 6.1 per cent on a yearly basis but declined 1.7 per cent sequentially. A surge in demand from US-based clients contributed to the company's overall growth, with its core financial services segment recording a 6.1 per cent rise in revenue.

Infosys also secured large order bookings worth $2.5 billion during the December quarter, compared to $2.4 billion in the preceding quarter and $3.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Shruti Shibulal’s recent investment shows her confidence in the long-term growth trajectory of Infosys, even as the stock experiences short-term fluctuations in the market.