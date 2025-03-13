Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,570, hints at mildly positive start; NASDAQ jumps 1%; Asia mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 13, 2025: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 indices are likely to start the last trading session of the week on a cautiously optimistic note backed by positive macro-economic data and supportive global cues. The BSE and the NSE will be closed for trading tomorrow, March 14, on account of the Holi festival. At 8:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 22,568 levels - hinting at a mildly positive start to the NSE Nifty index. Technically, the Nifty is hovering just below its immediate resistance at the psychologically significant 22,500 mark, which has emerged as a formidable hurdle. A convincing breakout beyond 22,550 could fuel a short-covering rally, said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst of SAMCO Securities in a note. ALSO READ: All you need to know before the opening bell Investors are likely to react to positive economic data that was announced yesterday post market hours. India's retail inflation in February eased to a 7-month low at 3.61 per cent; while the factory output or the Index for Industrial Production (IIP) grew 5.01 per cent in January. Market participants will now be hoping for a likely interest rate cut on April 7, when the (Reserve Bank of India) RBI announces its next policy measures. Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities cautions on jumping the gun over lower inflation, she believes the RBI will take a calculated approach on timing the rate cut. "India's retail inflation coming in at 3.61 per cent is a good sign. It also falls in line with RBI's expectation of lower print. However, RBI's projections indicate a possibility of a jump in the inflation rate in the first quarter of FY26. Thus, RBI will go slow and take a step by step approach before it cuts the interest rates any further.", said Apurva Sheth in a note. That apart, the market may remain volatile in today's trading session owing to the weekly Nifty expiry and the long weekend factor. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today Meanwhile, last night in the US, NASDAQ and the S&P 500 gained up to 1.2 per cent as beaten tech shares rallied. Dow Jones, however, closed 0.2 per cent lower in a volatile trading session. A softer CPI-inflation print also aided the market sentiment. Markets in the Asia-Pacific region displayed a mixed trend. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.8 per cent, KOSPI and Taiwan too gained 1 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. However, the Australian benchmarks - the ALL Ordanaries and ASX 200, along with Hang Seng, Straits Times and China's Shanghai Composite were down around 0.2 per cent each. Back home, shares of banking and IT are likely to be in focus on amid hopes of a likely rate cut and some relief buying at these counters. That apart, shares of oil & marketing and production related companies will also be on investors radar owing to the 2 per cent spurt in Crude Oil prices. On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,627.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of stocks to the tune of Rs 1,510.35 crore.