Integrity Infrabuild IPO opens on May 13: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO: The initial public offering ( The initial public offering ( IPO ) of civil contract company Integrity Infrabuild Developers will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹12 crore through a fresh issue of 1.2 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for retail investors and the remaining for corporate bodies, institutions, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO:

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO price band, lot size

The company has fixed the price band for Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO at ₹100 apiece. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,20,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,40,000 for two lots.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO key dates

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Friday, May 16, 2025. Shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers will list on the Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange tentatively on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Also Read

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime India, is the registrar of the issue. Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager of the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO GMP

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers were trading flat at ₹100, the issue price, in the grey market premium (GMP), according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise ₹5.03 crore from net issue proceeds to purchase machinery and equipment and ₹3.64 crore for funding working capital requirements. The remaining ₹2.40 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Integrity Infrabuild Developers

Integrity Infrabuild Developers is an integrated civil contract company registered as a Class-A contractor with the Government of Gujarat. It specialises in contracting and sub-contracting services for various government projects, including road construction, building, and bridge construction. As of March 31, 2025, the company has received contracts which are ongoing to the aggregate of ₹205.97 crore, of which ₹42.91 crore worth of work has been executed, and the remaining ₹163.06 crore is part of the order book.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers financial overview

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the company reported a total income of ₹68.96 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1.94 crore. In the financial year 2024-25 (FY24), Integrity Infrabuild Developers reported a total income of ₹64.63 crore, up 42.9 per cent from ₹45.23 crore in the previous fiscal. Its PAT stood at ₹94.85 lakhs in FY25, a more than twofold increase from ₹29.44 lakhs in FY24.