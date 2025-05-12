Reliance Power shares jump 13% in trade; here's why stock is in demand

Reliance Power share price: Shares of Reliance Power zoomed 12.5 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹43.50 per share on BSE. The stock jumped after the company arm Reliance NU Energies won the largest allocation in SJVN’s tariff-based competitive bidding process. The power generation company also released its Shares of Reliance Power zoomed 12.5 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹43.50 per share on BSE. The stock jumped after the company arm Reliance NU Energies won the largest allocation in SJVN’s tariff-based competitive bidding process. The power generation company also released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Friday, after market hours.

At 11:12 AM, Reliance Power shares were trading 10.45 per cent higher at ₹42.69 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.85 per cent at 81,722.85. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹17,148.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹54.25 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹23.26 per share.

In the past one year, Reliance Power shares have gained over 50 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

Reasons for rally in Reliance Power stock:

Reliance Power arm bags 350 MW of solar generation capacity from SJVN:

Once commissioned, the platform will add 600 MWp of installed solar PV capacity, and 700 MWh of energy storage to Reliance Power’s portfolio. The company’s total clean energy pipeline now stands at 2.5 GWp solar and >2.5 GWhr BESS.

The winning tariff was discovered at ₹3.33/kWh, fixed for a 25-years, positioning the project among the most competitively priced offerings in India’s energy transition landscape. The Letter of Award (LoA) from SJVN is currently awaited, according to the filing.

Reliance Power Q4 results 2025

In its Q4, the company reported a net profit of ₹125.6 crore as compared to a loss of ₹397.56 crore a year ago. Conversely, the company's revenue dipped 0.93 per cent to ₹1,978 crore as compared to ₹1996.65 crore a year ago.

About Reliance Power

Reliance Power is one of India's leading private sector power generation companies led by Anil Ambani. The company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, that includes 3960 megawatts Sasan Power Limited (world's largest integrated coal-based power plant). For the past seven years, Sasan Power has consistently ranked as the best-operating power plant in India.