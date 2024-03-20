Investor desire for buybacks, dividends highest in 9 years: BofA Securities

226 panelists with $572 billion worth of assets under management (AUM) participated in the March fund manager survey (FMS), BofA said. While 198 participants with $527 billion worth of AUM responded to the Global FMS questions, 119 participants with $256 billion worth of AUM responded to the Regional FMS questions.

“Macro bullishness drove investors' equity allocation to net 28 per cent overweight (the highest since February 2022), while allocation to cash fell slightly to net 5 per cent overweight (down from 6 per cent overweight earlier). On a relative basis, investors are the most overweight equities versus cash since November 2021,” BofA said.

Investors, BofA said, tapped into emerging market (EM) equities in March at the fastest pace since April 2017, and into eurozone stocks at the fastest pace since June 2020. Global growth expectations among the fund managers surveyed by BofA in March 2024 were at a two-year high, with the 'risk appetite' at the highest level since November 2021.