Home / Markets / News / Investors gain Rs 12.48 trillion from sharp market rally in early trading

Investors gain Rs 12.48 trillion from sharp market rally in early trading

The exit poll numbers are very strong for the incumbent government, Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said

bse sensex nifty stock market
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record peak of 76,738.89 in early trade | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 12.48 trillion in morning trade on Monday as the benchmark equity index Sensex hit its lifetime high after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record peak of 76,738.89 in early trade.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Following the huge rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 12,48,952.68 crore to hit an all-time peak of Rs 4,24,61,833.82 crore ($ 5.10 trillion) during the morning trade.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

"The exit poll numbers are very strong for the incumbent government," Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said.

Overall it's positive for the markets in short as well as long term. Also, the recent released good GDP growth data should provide support to existing positive momentum, he added.

India's economy grew by 8.2 per cent in the fiscal year that ended in March, cementing the country's position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

"The GDP numbers which came on Friday were better-than-expected with 8.2 per cent growth. This will provide fundamental support to the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

All the 30 Sensex companies were trading in the green. Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers from the Sensex pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting with gains while Shanghai traded lower.

US markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,613.24 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Exit poll 2024: Is BJP ahead of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal? Details

Lok Sabha election results: BJP plans grand celebration with light show

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When can you find out Exit Poll predictions?

Tejashwi vs Nitish showdown: Exit polls suggest NDA will continue in Bihar

Exit poll 2024: Date, time & where to watch Lok Sabha election exit polls?

SBI, Power Grid can turbocharge your portfolio; 5 PSU stocks to bet on

Zerodha hit by tech glitch, users face issues with kite web access

India VIX eases 22% on June 3 as exit polls 2024 show 3rd term for PM Modi

Abki baar Sensex 80,000 paar? Here's what analysts said on market outlook

Nifty Bank hits 50,000 mark for the first time ever; Check key reason

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SensexNarendra ModiStock MarketInvestor wealthLok Sabha elections

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story