IPCA Laboratories share price jumps 7% after healthy Q3 results; details

IPCA Laboratories share price today: Shares of IPCA Laboratories jumped 7.37 per cent to today’s high of Rs 1,525.15 per share on the BSE during intra-day deals on Thursday, February 14, 2025. The northward movement in the company’s share price followed the announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

IPCA Laboratories' profit for the period attributable to the owners of the company jumped 37.95 per cent in Q3FY25, to Rs 248.14 crore from Rs 179.88 crore reported in Q3FY24, the company said in an exchange filing.

In Q3FY25, the company’s revenue from operations jumped 9.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) to Rs 2,245.4 crore from Rs 2,052.9 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during Q3FY25 advanced 40 per cent Y-O-Y to Rs 463.08 crore from Rs 330.88 crore in Q3FY24.

IPCA Laboratories is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company manufacturing and marketing over 350 formulations and 80 APIs covering various therapeutic segments. The company’s products are now sold in over 100 countries across the globe. The company has 18 manufacturing units in India, producing APIs and formulations for the world market.

The company enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 38,284.48 crore on the BSE, as of February 15, 2025. The pharmaceutical company is a constituent of the BSE 200 index.

Shares of IPCA Laboratories have yielded a return of 8 per cent in the last six months and nearly 30 per cent in the last one year for its investors.

IPCA Laboratories shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,757.65 - 1,060.95 apiece on the BSE.

IPCA Laboratories shares continued to rise on Thursday. At around 2:40 PM, the company’s shares were seen trading at around Rs 1,499.90 per share, up 5.60 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1,420.40 on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 2.04 million equity shares of IPCA Laboratories, estimated to be worth around Rs 303.41 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.

In comparison, the benchmark equity indices were trading higher. The BSE Sensex was quoted at around 76,071 levels, down 99.84 points or 0.13 per cent, and the NSE Nifty50 traded lower by 31.20 points or 0.14 per cent at around 23,014 levels.