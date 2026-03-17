Ipca Labs rallies 4%, stock hits 52-week high; analysts see more upside

Ipca Laboratories share price today

Share price of Ipca Laboratories (Ipca) hit a 52-week high of ₹1,624 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,594.55 touched on July 25, 2025. It had hit a record high of ₹1,757.55 on January 3, 2025.

In the past six months, the stock has outperformed the market by soaring 22 per cent, as against a 8.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 10:04 AM; Ipca was quoting 3.3 per cent higher at ₹1,607.05 on the BSE , as compared to 0.41 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold with a combined 0.41 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Ipca Labs? Ipca reported in-line revenue and better-than-expected EBITDA/PAT in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), aided by product mix, favorable currency and a lower tax rate. The company remains on a robust growth path in domestic formulation (DF) segment, as the company not only delivered healthy double-digit YoY growth but also outperformed the industry. The company guided YoY growth at 10-11 per cent in FY26, with domestic, promotional branded and generics each expected to grow 10-12 per cent and API expected to grow at a slightly lower rate. ALSO READ: Redington share price falls 5% as West Asia crisis disrupts operations Ipca is working on initiatives to sustain earnings growth momentum, such as a) superior execution in DF and branded export markets, b) enhancing business prospects in US generics, c) synergy benefits from Unichem, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Accordingly, the brokerage firm estimates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent/17 per cent/16 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY26-28. It maintains “Buy” rating on Ipca with a target price (TP) of ₹1,720 per share.

DF business, which now contributes 40 per cent of revenues and 55 per cent of EBITDA, continued to outperform and grow at healthy levels. Analysts at PL Capital believe recovery in API segment; higher margins ex Unichem and steady growth in domestic formulation are the key growth drivers. The brokerage firm maintains “Buy” rating on stock with revised TP of ₹1,710/share; valuing at 17x EV/EBITDA on FY28E. Meanwhile, Aakash Shah of Choice Equity Broking has recommended a ‘Buy’ on Ipca @ ₹1,561, Stop-loss: ₹1,500, Target: ₹1,700. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 23,400; metal stocks outperform Ipca has been undergoing a prolonged consolidation phase over the past several months, broadly trading within the ₹1,400–1,500 range. The recent price action indicates a structural shift as the stock has decisively moved above the ₹1,500 resistance zone after a long consolidation period. This breakout is technically significant as the stock has also managed to sustain above the ₹1,550 level, which signals strengthening bullish momentum on the daily as well as the weekly timeframe.