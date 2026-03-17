Redington share price falls 5% as West Asia crisis disrupts operations

Redington share price today: Shares of Redington Ltd today fell more than 5 per cent after the company updated exchanges with regard to its operations in the Gulf region amid escalating conflict in West Asia. Redington shares opened marginally lower at ₹231.80 versus the previous close of ₹233. The counter extended the opening losses and went on to make a low of ₹221, down 5.15 per cent. As of 10:20AM, the counter traded with a cut of 2.3 per cent at ₹227.60 with 3.20 million equities changing hands. Today marks the fifth straight session when Redington shares move southward, having lost nearly 15 per cent in value during the period. READ | Ipca Labs rallies 4%, stock hits 52-week high; analysts see more upside In an exchange filing, the company said that its step-down subsidiary, Redington Gulf FZE, is operating in a restricted manner in the Gulf region due to war. The conflict has led to the re-routing of shipments and the closure of major ports and airspace, resulting in longer transit times. Besides, it has also led to an increase in freight, insurance, and logistics costs. The West Asia crisis involving the US, Israel and Iran has now entered the third week. READ | Force Motors shares up 1600% in 3 yrs; is risk-reward still favourable? The situation, Redington said, has also increased working capital requirements due to higher inventory and requests from customers for delayed payments. "The business is prioritising the need for capital preservation," the company said. Based out of Chennai, Redington is a leading distributor of IT and mobility products (smartphones) and a provider of supply chain management solutions.