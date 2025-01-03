IPO Calendar: 11 public offerings to keep investors busy next week

Upcoming IPOs: Investors at Dalal Street are expecting yet another eventful week, three mainline IPOs ( Investors at Dalal Street are expecting yet another eventful week, three mainline IPOs ( Initial Public Offerings ), and four Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) IPOs are set to open for public subscription. In addition to these, the mainline segment will witness the listing of Indo Farm Equipment IPO shares, while shares of three SME offerings are scheduled to list on the SME platforms.

From opening to allotment and listing, here is the complete list of IPO activities set to keep the D-Street investors busy next week:

IPO listing next week

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Shares of Indo Farm Equipment are slated to make their debut on the bourses on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The basis for allotment of the company's shares is expected to get finalised today. Notably, the Rs 260.15 crore offering ended after receiving enthusiastic participation from investors, getting oversubscribed by 229.68 times, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Mainline IPOs to open next week

Standard Glass Lining IPO

The public offering of Standard Glass Lining Technology is set to open for subscription on Monday, January 6, 2025, and close on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Standard Glass Lining IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 410.05 crore comprising a fresh issue of 1,50,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 1,42,89,367 shares, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The price band is set at Rs 133-140 per share, and the lot size is 107 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 107 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,980.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, January 9, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE, tentatively on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO

The public offering of Quadrant Future Tek is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, and close on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The Rs 290 crore offering of Quadrant Future Tek comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1,00,00,000 equity shares. The public offering will remain available for subscription at a price band of Rs 275-290 apiece, and a lot size of 50 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples thereof, with the minimum amount required at Rs 14,500.

Link Intime India serves as the Registrar for the public offering, while Sundae Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

The basis of allotment for Quadrant Future Tek IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO

The Rs 1,578 crore offering of infrastructure investment trust, Capital Infra Trust InvIT, is slated to open for subscription on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO comprises a fresh issue of 10,77,00,000 shares and an offer for sale of 5,01,00,000 shares. The company has set the price band at Rs 99-100, and a lot size of 150 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 shares and in multiples thereof, with the minimum amount required at Rs 15,000.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 10, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE, tentatively on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

SME IPOs next week

From the SME segment, as many as four IPOs, including BR Goyal, Delta Autocorp, Avax Apparels and Ornaments, and Indobell Insulation, are scheduled to open for public subscription next week.

Meanwhile, shares of Fabtech Technologies, Parmeshwar Metal, Davin Sons, Leo Dry Fruits and Spices, and Technichem Organics will make their D-Street debut.