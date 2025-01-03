Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Quadrant future IPO to open on Jan 7 with price band of Rs 275-290/share

Quadrant future IPO to open on Jan 7 with price band of Rs 275-290/share

The net proceeds from its fresh issuance, amounting to Rs 149.72 crore, will be utilised by the company to fund the long-term working capital requirements (Specialty Cable Division)

IPO
IPO | Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd on Friday said it has fixed the price band at Rs 275-290 per equity share for its Rs 290-crore initial public offering (IPO) that will open for public subscription on January 7.

The IPO of Quadrant Futures Tek will conclude on January 9, while the bidding for anchor investors is to open for a day on January 6, the company said in a statement.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter, it added.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to Rs 290 crore with no offer of sale component, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed on December 27.

The net proceeds from its fresh issuance, amounting to Rs 149.72 crore, will be utilised by the company to fund the long-term working capital requirements (Specialty Cable Division).

The IPO proceeds worth Rs 24.37 crore will be used for capital expenditures on the development of the electronic interlocking system, Rs 23.62 crore for repayment of debt and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

IPO Calendar: 11 public offerings to keep investors busy next week

Regaal Resources files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Market Today: Manufacturing PMI, Nifty weekly F&O expiry, IndoFarm IPO ends

Leo Dry Fruits IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Indo Farm Equipment IPO opens today: Check GMP, review, subscription status

Quadrant is a research oriented company, engaged in developing new generation train control and signalling systems under KAVACH project of the Indian Railways that offers the highest level of safety and reliability to rail passengers.

It also possess a speciality cable manufacturing facility with electron beam irradiation centre. The cables manufactured by the Mohali-based firm is used in railways rolling stock and Naval (Defence) industry.

For the speciality cable division, the company had an installed capacity of 1,887.60 metric tonnes as on September 30, 2024.

Sundae Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager, and Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE leads Asia in IPOs with 268 listings in 2024 across mainboard, SME

Film producer Vipul Shah's Sunshine Pictures files for IPO to raise funds

Thanks to India's IPO surge, seven entrepreneurs become billionaires

Best Dec for IPOs since 1996: 15 firms collectively raised Rs 25,425 cr

Capital Infra Trust InvIT's IPO to open on Jan 7, plans future acquisitions

Topics :IPO CalendarIPO marketMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story