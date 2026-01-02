IPO Calendar: 3 SME issues to open next week; Modern Diagnostic to list

IPO Calendar: The primary market is set for a relatively quiet week ahead, with no new mainboard issues or listings scheduled. Activity in the SME segment will also be reduced, though investor attention will focus on new issues. Three new public offers, Gabion Technologies India on Tuesday, January 6, and Victory Electric Vehicles International and Yajur Fibres on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, are set to open. Meanwhile, Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre is slated to debut on the BSE SME platform on January 7, keeping market attention on the smaller board.

Here are the key details of upcoming SME IPOs next week:

Gabion Technologies IPO

Gabion Technologies, a steel gabion manufacturer, is set to launch its IPO on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹29.16 crore through a fresh issue of 3.6 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹76 to ₹81 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,59,200 to participate in this IPO.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 9, 2026. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Monday, January 12, 2026. The company's stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Yajur Fibres IPO The IPO of Yajur Fibres, a bast fibres manufacturer, will also open for public subscription on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, and will close on Friday, January 9, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹120.41 crore through a fresh issue of 6.9 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹168 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,78,400 to participate in this IPO.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 12, 2026. The company's stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Victory Electric Vehicles IPO Victory Electric Vehicles, an electric vehicle manufacturer, is set to launch its IPO on January 7. The issue will close for bidding on January 9. The company aims to raise ₹34.56 crore through a fresh issue of 8.4 million equity shares. The price band has been fixed at ₹41 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,46,000 to participate in this IPO.