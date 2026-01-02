CPSE stocks in demand: BHEL, CIL, Nalco, NMDC surge up to 7%; here's why

Share prices of CPSE companies today

Shares of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) were in demand and rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

SJVN, Coal India (CIL), NLC India, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), MMTC, Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani), National Aluminium Company (Nalco), NTPC, MSTC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), NHPC, STC India, Hindustan Copper, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Gail, Moil and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) were up in the range of 2 per cent to 6 per cent.

Of these, Coal India stock hit a 52-week high of ₹426.95, as the stock surged 7 per cent on the back of over three-fold jump in trading volumes. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹417.25 touched on May 20, 2025. A combined 26.71 million equity shares of Coal India changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

BHEL, Nalco and NMDC were other stocks from the CPSE index to hit respective new highs. At 01:37 PM; BSE CPSE index was up 1.83 per cent, as compared to 0.58 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The BSE CPSE Index is designed to measure the performance of CPSEs listed on the BSE. CPSEs are companies for which 51 per cent or more of the direct holding belongs to the Central Government of India. It was launched on September 29, 2014. Why were CPSE stocks in demand on Friday? Coal India on Thursday reported a 4.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in production and a 5.2 per cent fall in offtake in December 2025. The miner, along with its eight subsidiaries, produced 75.7 million tonnes (MT) of coal in December 2025, higher than 72.4 MT in the same month in 2024.

Meanwhile, in a first, effective January 1, 2026, Coal India has permitted coal consumers located in the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, who wish to import coal from India, to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions conducted by the company. Earlier, access to Coal India’s coal by coal consumers across the borders was only through domestic coal traders who were allowed to buy and sell coal without any end use restrictions. Meanwhile, India’s power consumption rose 7 per cent YoY to 138.39 billion units (BU) in December 2025, driven by increased use of heating appliances amid severe cold conditions in North India. Peak power demand also climbed to 241.2 GW, up from 224.2 GW a year ago, highlighting sustained pressure on the power system during winter months.

Peak demand of 241 GW was met by renewables 54 GW, nuclear 5.6 GW, hydro 10.8 GW, gas 2.9 GW and coal 168 GW. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that cold wave conditions will continue across most parts of India next week as well. Therefore, there is a strong likelihood that peak demand will surpass 241 GW by mid-January 2026, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities. With cheap wind power absent from the merit order and solar energy also declining, the market clearing price moved towards more expensive hydro and thermal power generation. This structural shift in the marginal supply mix caused significant price pressure, the brokerage firm said.