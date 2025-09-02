Home / Markets / News / IPO listing forecast: GMP hints at muted start for Anlon Healthcare shares

Anlon Healthcare shares garnered decent demand, being oversubscribed by 7.13 times

Anlon Healthcare shares garnered decent demand, being oversubscribed by 7.13 times

Anlon Healthcares IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Anlon Healthcare IPO listing forecast: The grey market trends suggest a subdued listing for the chemical manufacturing company Anlon Healthcare, which is slated to debut on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The company has raised ₹121 crore by offering an entirely fresh issue of 13.3 million equity shares.  The public issue garnered decent demand, being oversubscribed by 7.13 times. The demand was driven by retail investors, who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 47.30 times, according to data from the NSE.
 
The basis of allotment for Anlon Healthcares IPO shares was finalised on Monday, September 1, 2025. Now, investors are awaiting the listing of the company’s shares on the stock exchanges. Before the official listing, the unlisted shares of Anlon Healthcare were trading at ₹93 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹2 to ₹2.20 per share over the issue price of ₹91, according to the sources tracking the unofficial market activities.   If current grey market trends hold, Anlon Healthcare shares may list at around ₹93 per share, yielding a return of over 2 per cent for investors who were allotted shares during the IPO. That said, since the grey market is unregulated, investors should not rely solely on the GMP (Grey Market Premium) to predict listing performance.

Anlon Healthcare IPO details

The Anlon Healthcare IPO consisted of 13.3 million equity shares worth ₹121.03 crore, offered at a price band of ₹86-91 per share, with a lot size of 164 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from August 26 to August 29, 2025. KFin Technologies serves as the registrar for the public issue, while Interactive Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager.
 
The company intends to use the proceeds from the public issue for several purposes. These include funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion, repaying or prepaying certain outstanding secured borrowings (term loans), meeting working capital needs, and covering general corporate expenses.

About Anlon Healthcare

Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing company that specializes in the production of high-purity advanced pharmaceutical intermediates (Pharma Intermediates) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Pharma intermediates serve as raw materials or key starting materials in the manufacturing of APIs. Anlon Healthcare’s APIs are used as raw materials for pharmaceutical formulations, including various types of Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) such as tablets, capsules, ointments, and syrups. These APIs are also incorporated into nutraceutical formulations, personal care products, and animal health products.
 
Anlon Healthcare's product range spans pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs, nutraceutical APIs, and ingredients for personal care and veterinary applications. The company manufactures its active pharmaceutical ingredient products in accordance with both Indian and international pharmacopeia standards, including IP, BP, EP, JP, and USP.
 

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

