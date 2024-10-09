IPO lock-in exit wave: Bharti Hexacom, Bajaj Housing, DOMS, among others

India's primary markets have experienced remarkable growth this year, with 120 companies successfully listing through initial public offerings (IPOs), according to BSE data. Citing data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a recent report by IIFL Securities highlights that several companies, including Bharti Hexacom, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, Ola Electric Mobility, Baazaar Style Retail, and Indegene, are set to exit their pre-listing shareholder lock-in period following their successful IPOs and market debut on D-Street.

The IPO lock-in period refers to a fixed timeframe after a company's initial public offering (IPO) during which major shareholders, promoters, and insiders are restricted from selling their shares. After the lock-in period expires, these shareholders become eligible to offload their shares in the company. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here is the list of the companies that will see the end of the lock-in period in the upcoming days, along with their key details:

Bajaj Housing Finance: The company will see the lock-in period end on October 14, 2024, for 126 million shares, and again on December 12, 2024, for the same number of shares.

Bharti Hexacom: The company will witness the ending of the lock-in period for 325 million shares on October 11, 2024.

Akums Drugs and Pharma: The lock-in period for 6 million shares of Akums Drugs and Pharma will end on October 31, 2024.

Mankind Pharma: Mankind Pharma's lock-in period for 80 million shares will conclude on November 4, 2024.

Ceigall India: Ceigall India's 5 million lock-in shares will be released on November 4, 2024.

TBO TEK: The company's lock-in period will end on November 4, 2024, for 1 million shares and again on November 6, 2024, for another 1 million shares.

Ola Electric Mobility: Ola Electric Mobility will unlock 182 million shares on November 5, 2024.

Indegene: Indegene's lock-in for 193 million shares will expire on November 11, 2024.

Brainbees: The lock-in period for 20 million shares of Brainbees will end on November 11, 2024.

Aadhar Housing Finance: Aadhar Housing Finance will see 95 million shares unlocked on November 18, 2024.

Go Digit General Insurance: Go Digit General Insurance will release 531 million shares from the lock-in period on November 25, 2024.

Premier Energies: The lock-in for 9 million shares of Premier Energies will end on November 28, 2024.

Baazaar Style Retail: Baazaar Style Retail will unlock 3 million shares on December 3, 2024.

P N Gadgil Jewellers: The lock-in period for 3 million shares of P N Gadgil Jewellers will end on December 13, 2024.

DOMS Industries: DOMS Industries will see 27 million shares unlocked on December 19, 2024.

Happy Forging: Happy Forging will unlock 55 million shares from the lock-in period on December 26, 2024.