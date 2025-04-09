IRB Infrastructure share rises 2% as March toll collection jumps 16% YoY

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price: IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infrastructure) shares rose as much as 1.72 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 46.50 per share on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The rise in IRB Infrastructure share price came on the back of healthy toll revenue collection in March 2025, as against March 2024.

The Toll Revenue for March 2025 stood at Rs 557 crore, as against Rs 481 crore in March 2024, IRB Infrastructure said.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited and its Private InvIT Associate IRB Infrastructure Trust have collectively registered approximately 23 per cent Toll Revenue growth for the entire FY2024-25 (FY25) over FY2023-24 (FY24).

“This is much over and above the National Y-o-Y Toll Revenue growth of 12.5 per cent for FY2024-25,” IRB Infrastructure highlighted.

Notably, IRB Infrastructure also revealed that the Company and the Trust clocked the Toll Revenue of Rs 6,360 crore for FY25, over and above Rs 5,169 crore registered for the entire FY24.

Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, said, “We take immense pride in the impressive 23 per cent growth in Toll Revenue for FY25, which significantly outpaces the national average of 12.5 per cent. We are also pleased to report a strong finish to FY25, with approximately 16 per cent year-on-year increase in our monthly Toll Revenue for March 2025.”

Looking ahead to FY26, Murarka expects this growth trajectory to continue, driven by the Union Budget’s focus on key sectors such as tourism, transportation, and consumption-based industries, along with the implementation of Toll Tariff revisions.

About IRB Infrastructure

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is a leading Integrated Multi-National Transport Infrastructure Developer, specialising in the Roads & Highways sector. As the largest private toll roads and highways developer in India, IRB boasts an asset base of approximately Rs 80,000 crore across 12 states, encompassing both the parent company and two Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

With over 25 years of experience, IRB Infrastructure has successfully constructed, tolled, operated, and maintained around 18,500 lane kilometres nationwide, with 15,500 lane kilometres currently under operation. The company holds a major market share of approximately 38 per cent in the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) segment and a 12 per cent share in the North-South highway connectivity in India.

IRB Infrastructure has successfully completed 13 concessions, handing them over to the relevant nodal agencies. Currently, the IRB Group's project portfolio includes 26 road projects, comprising 18 Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), 4 TOT, and 4 Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.

At 10:28 AM, IRB Infrastructure shares were trading 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 46.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 73,938.37 levels.