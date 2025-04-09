Stocks to Watch Today, April 9: Banks, Auto, Signature Global, NTPC, BPCL

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, April 9, 2025: After a brief respite on Tuesday, After a brief respite on Tuesday, stock markets today are expected to open lower and trade with caution as US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs are set to come into effective today onwards.

The higher reciprocal tariffs, that the US imposed on more than 180 countries based on their trade deficit with the US, will come into effect from Wednesday, April 9, 2025. While some countries, including India, has begun negotiations with the US, some have indulged in retaliatory tariffs. China, for instance, now faces 104 per cent tariffs on US exports after it decided to went ahead with its 34 per cent tariffs on import of US goods.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng are down over 3 per cent each, while Australia's ASX200 and South Korea's Kospi fell up to 1.3 per cent.

Dow Jones Futures, too, were trading with cuts of around 600 points (1.5 per cent), while futures tied to S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 2 per cent each.

Back home, GIFT Nifty was trading 273 points lower at 22,358 level. Investors in India will also keep an eye out for the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision today.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Banks, Auto, Real Estate stocks:

Shares of rate sensitive sectors, such as financials (including banks), automobiles, and real estate players will be in the spotlight on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision later today.

Chemicals, fisheries, jewellery stocks:

Shares of sectors slapped with US' reciprocal tariffs may come under pressure on Wednesday as the proposed tariffs are set to come into effect from April 9, 2025.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price:

BPCL and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, have formed a joint venture (JV) to explore renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across India. The JV will also consider projects in green ammonia production and bunkering, emissions reduction for port operations, and other emerging green fuel technologies.

Max India share price:

The Board of Directors of Max India will meet on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 to consider the proposal to raise funds by issuing either equity shares or any other securities of the company.

The Phoenix Mills share price:

Sharing its March 2025 quarter business update, The Phoenix Mills said its gross residential sales stood at ₹77 crore in Q4FY25 with collections at ₹54 crore. For the whole FY25, its gross residential sales were ₹212 crore and collections ₹219 crore.

For the Commercial segment, Phoenix Mills said it completed gross leasing of ~1.90 lakh sq. ft. during FY25 across the operational assets at Mumbai and Vimannagar in Pune. Meanwhile, in the retail segment, the real estate player its Q4FY25 retailer sales across all operational malls stood at ₹3,262 crore, clocking a growth of 15 per cent over Q4FY24. FY25 Consumption stood at ₹13,762 crore, up 21 per cent over FY24.

SignatureGlobal (India) share price:

Shares of SignatureGlobal could see some action on Wednesday as the real estate player recorded its highest-ever annual pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore in FY25 , logging a 42-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, and surpassing its pre-sales guidance. The company also posted a 41 per cent Y-o-Y jump in annual collections, achieving record collections of ₹4,380 crore.

Meanwhile, Signature Global recorded pre-sales of ₹1,620 crore (down 61 per cent Y-o-Y) and collections of ₹1,170 crore (up 16 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25.

Shyam Metalics share price:

Shyam Metalics' Aluminium Foil Volumes rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 5,636 MT in Q4FY25, 27 per cent to 20,791 MT in FY25. For Stainless Steel, the company reported volume growth of 18 per cent Y-o-Y in the March 2025 quarter, and 66 per cent Y-o-Y for the entire fiscal year.

Senco Gold share price:

The jewellery retailer said that Q4FY25 saw 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth in retail sales and same store sales growth (SSSG) of 18.4 per cent. This helped Senco Gold achieve record revenue of over ₹1,300 crore in Q4FY25. For the whole FY25, Senco Gold's revenue was at record ₹6,200 crore, up 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y.

NTPC share price:

Bank of Maharashtra share price:

The Government of India has allowed Bank of Maharashtra to merge Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank into a single Regional Rural Bank. The merged entity will be called Maharashtra Gramin Bank, under the sponsorship of BoM.

Samvardhana Motherson share price:

MSSL Mideast FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of S amvardhana Motherson International Limited , has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, called Samvardhana Motherson Global Operation FZCO, in United Arab Emirates.

Zee Media share price:

The Board of Directors of the company has approved raising of funds by issuance of 5-per cent coupon, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, up to $465,90,000, with a maturity of 10 years on a private placement basis to UNICO Global Opportunities Fund Limited and Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia share price:

Bodhitree Multimedia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), worth ₹500 crore, with the Government of Assam to establish a Global Media, and Cultural Hub in Guwahati.

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price:

Infrastructure Trust clocked toll revenue of ₹6,360 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y.

Home First Finance share price:

Home First Finance opened its fund raising plan via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The company looks to raise up to ₹1,250 crore via QIP. It has fixed the floor price for the Issue at ₹1,019.25 per equity share.

Jyoti Structures share price:

As per the latest shareholding pattern shared by Jyoti Structures, ace investor Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake to 2.04 per cent in the company, at the end of March 2025, from 2 per cent at the end of December 2024.

Concord Biotech share price:

The company informed the stock exchanges that it has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its Teriflunomide Tablets, 7 mg and 14 mg, which is used for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries share price:

Swan Defence has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers to improve its indigenous commercial shipbuilding capabilities.