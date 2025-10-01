Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) shares rose 3.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹154.35 per share. At 9:21 AM, Ireda’s share price was trading 3.29 per cent higher at ₹153.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 80,337.79.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹43,163.84 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹239.95 per share and 52-week low was at ₹137 per share.

Why were Ireda shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company released its September quarter (Q2FY26) business update.

In Q2, the company sanctioned loans worth ₹33,148 crore, as compared to ₹17,860 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 86 per cent. Its loan disbursement stood at ₹15,043 crore, as against ₹9,787 crore, up 54 per cent. The company’s loan book outstanding at period-end stood at ₹84,445 crore, as compared to ₹64,564 crore, up 31 per cent. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), Ireda reported a 35.6 per cent Y-o-Y drop in consolidated net profit to ₹246.88 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹383.7 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). ALSO READ | Q2 results preview: Global headwinds likely to show in IT firms' earnings Sequentially, net profit plunged over 50 per cent from ₹501.79 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4FY25), signalling a sharp slowdown in earnings momentum.

While revenue from operations rose 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,947.60 crore, and grew 2.3 per cent sequentially, rising costs weighed heavily on profits. Financing costs surged to ₹1,218 crore, up from ₹975 crore in the year-ago period, impacting margins and investor sentiment. The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), established in 1987, is a public limited company under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India. As a dedicated financial institution, Ireda plays a crucial role in promoting, developing, and extending financial support to renewable energy and energy efficiency/conservation projects across the country. The organisation operates with the motto ‘Energy for Ever’ and has emerged as a key driver in India’s clean energy transition.