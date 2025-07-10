Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ireda Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 35.6% YoY to ₹246.88 crore

Ireda Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 35.6% YoY to ₹246.88 crore

Revenue from operations rose 29 per cent YoY to ₹1,947.60 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,510.27 crore in Q1FY25

IREDA

IREDA | Source: Company website

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) reported a 35.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹246.88 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), compared to ₹383.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
Sequentially, net profit declined 50.8 per cent — or just over half — from ₹501.79 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q4FY25).
 
Revenue from operations, however, rose 29 per cent YoY to ₹1,947.60 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,510.27 crore in Q1FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 2.3 per cent from ₹1,904.15 crore reported in Q4FY25.

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 22%, revenue falls 4%

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS Q1 result: Net profit rises 6% to ₹12,740 cr; interim dividend declared

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS Q1 FY26 net profit rises 6%; misses estimate on revenue growth

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rally on robust loan, deposit growth in Q1

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q1 output slips on maintenance; retail, auto deliveries grow

Topics : IREDA Q1 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon