Ireda shares rise 3% as Q2 profit jumps 42% YoY; check details here

The company's stock rose as much as 3.6 per cent during the day to ₹155.59 per share, the highest level since October 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹154 apiece, compared to a 0.38 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:33 AM.
Shares of the company are up nearly 10 per cent from their August lows. The counter has fallen 28 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ireda has a total market capitalisation of ₹43,304.30 crore.
Net interest income surged 49.4 per cent to ₹817 crore, up from ₹547 crore in Q2 FY25. Net profit for the quarter increased 42 per cent to ₹549.33 crore, a 42 per cent rise, compared with ₹387.75 crore a year ago.
Ireda loan sanctions rose to ₹33,148 crore, up from ₹15,043 crore a year ago, while disbursements increased to ₹17,860 crore from ₹9,787 crore. Total loan outstanding stood at ₹84,477 crore, up 31 per cent compared with ₹64,564 crore a year earlier.
As of 30 September 2025, total borrowings stood at ₹69,940 crore, comprising ₹59,799 crore in domestic borrowings and ₹10,141 crore in foreign borrowings. This compares with borrowings of ₹54,691 crore as of 30 September 2024 and ₹64,740 crore as of 31 March 2025.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), established in 1987, is a public limited company under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India.
As a dedicated financial institution, Ireda plays a crucial role in promoting, developing, and extending financial support to renewable energy and energy efficiency/conservation projects across the country. The organisation operates with the motto ‘Energy for Ever’ and has emerged as a key driver in India’s clean energy transition.
In the June quarter (Q1FY26), Ireda reported a 35.6 per cent Y-o-Y drop in consolidated net profit to ₹246.88 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹383.7 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
