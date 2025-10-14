Home / Markets / News / Anand Rathi Wealth rallies 13%; stock hits record high post Q2 results

Anand Rathi Wealth rallies 13%; stock hits record high post Q2 results

The stock price of Anand Rathi hit a new high of ₹3,323.85, zooming 110 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹1,586.05 touched on March 13, 2025.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Anand Rathi Wealth share price today

 
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth hit a record high of ₹3,323.85, surging 13 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the brokerage firm announced its September 2025 quarter results (Q2FY26). 
 
The stock price of the company engaged in financial products distribution has zoomed 110 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹1,586.05 touched on March 13, 2025.
 
At 10:57 AM; Anand Rathi Wealth was quoting 12 per cent higher at ₹3,290.80, as compared to 0.10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined nearly 2.5 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 results

 
For the July - September 2025 (Q2FY26), Anand Rathi Wealth posted a consolidated net profit of ₹100 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 31 per cent. Total revenue during this period rose by 23 per cent to ₹307 crore.
 
The company’s assets under management (AUM) expanded 22 per cent YoY to ₹91,568 crore, supported by a healthy 20 per cent YoY growth in net inflows to ₹6,827 crore for H1FY26.
 
Despite Indian equity markets declining during both the last quarter and full year, Anand Rathi Wealth delivered consistent, market-agnostic growth - underscoring the strength, stability, and scalability of its uncomplicated business model, the management said.
 
Meanwhile, in the first half (April to September) of FY26, Anand Rathi Wealth posted a consolidated revenue of ₹591 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹194 crore. The company has guided revenue of ₹1,175 crore and PAT of ₹375 crore for the financial year 2025-26.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today 

Industry outlook

 
India has a huge scope of penetration towards professionally managed financial assets like mutual funds when compared to the global average, which is 4x of India. This creates more opportunities for the wealth management industry, Anand Rathi Wealth said in the Q2 investor presentation.
 
Strong macro-economic trends and growing high networth individual (HNI) families expected to drive growth in the Indian wealth solutions space. The company said interest in equities has gone up as it is one of the few asset classes that can deliver double digit returns. There is massive potential to increase the share of equity in client portfolios. Equity investment needs guidance, thereby creating huge opportunities for wealth outfits, the company said.
 
The company further said the HNI population in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8 per cent from 2024 to 2027E.
 

Motilal Financial Services view on Anand Rathi Wealth

 
Anand Rathi Wealth is one of the few companies in the listed space that has consistently outperformed its stated guidance. For FY26, management guided revenue/PAT of ₹1,180 crore/₹380 crore vs. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) estimates of ₹1,170 crore/₹410 crore.
 
MOFSL expects Anand Rathi Wealth to post an AUM/revenue/PAT CAGR of 23 per cent/21 per cent/26 per cent during FY25-28E. The brokerage firm has a Neutral rating on the stock with a one-year target price of ₹2,600 (premised on 42x Mar’27E P/E). 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty below 25,150; PSBs, Pharma shares under pressure

Nuvama stays cautious on Indian equities; downgrades banks, upgrades IT

Landmark Cars shares soar 11% after strong Q2 update; check details here

Nestle Q2 preview: Profit may slip 15% YoY; GST destocking to hit revenue

RBL Bank up 3%, hits 52-wk high amid Emirates NBD 51% stake purchase buzz

Topics :The Smart InvestorAnand Rathi Wealth Limitedstock market tradingMarket trendsQ2 results

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story