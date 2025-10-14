Anand Rathi Wealth rallies 13%; stock hits record high post Q2 results

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth share price today
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth hit a record high of ₹3,323.85, surging 13 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the brokerage firm announced its September 2025 quarter results (Q2FY26).
The stock price of the company engaged in financial products distribution has zoomed 110 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹1,586.05 touched on March 13, 2025.
At 10:57 AM; Anand Rathi Wealth was quoting 12 per cent higher at ₹3,290.80, as compared to 0.10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined nearly 2.5 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 results
For the July - September 2025 (Q2FY26), Anand Rathi Wealth posted a consolidated net profit of ₹100 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 31 per cent. Total revenue during this period rose by 23 per cent to ₹307 crore.
The company’s assets under management (AUM) expanded 22 per cent YoY to ₹91,568 crore, supported by a healthy 20 per cent YoY growth in net inflows to ₹6,827 crore for H1FY26.
Despite Indian equity markets declining during both the last quarter and full year, Anand Rathi Wealth delivered consistent, market-agnostic growth - underscoring the strength, stability, and scalability of its uncomplicated business model, the management said.
Meanwhile, in the first half (April to September) of FY26, Anand Rathi Wealth posted a consolidated revenue of ₹591 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹194 crore. The company has guided revenue of ₹1,175 crore and PAT of ₹375 crore for the financial year 2025-26. ALSO READ: Q2 results today
Industry outlook
India has a huge scope of penetration towards professionally managed financial assets like mutual funds when compared to the global average, which is 4x of India. This creates more opportunities for the wealth management industry, Anand Rathi Wealth said in the Q2 investor presentation.
Strong macro-economic trends and growing high networth individual (HNI) families expected to drive growth in the Indian wealth solutions space. The company said interest in equities has gone up as it is one of the few asset classes that can deliver double digit returns. There is massive potential to increase the share of equity in client portfolios. Equity investment needs guidance, thereby creating huge opportunities for wealth outfits, the company said.
The company further said the HNI population in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8 per cent from 2024 to 2027E.
Motilal Financial Services view on Anand Rathi Wealth
Anand Rathi Wealth is one of the few companies in the listed space that has consistently outperformed its stated guidance. For FY26, management guided revenue/PAT of ₹1,180 crore/₹380 crore vs. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) estimates of ₹1,170 crore/₹410 crore.
MOFSL expects Anand Rathi Wealth to post an AUM/revenue/PAT CAGR of 23 per cent/21 per cent/26 per cent during FY25-28E. The brokerage firm has a Neutral rating on the stock with a one-year target price of ₹2,600 (premised on 42x Mar’27E P/E).
