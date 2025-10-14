Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 2050.20 croreNet profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 41.67% to Rs 549.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 387.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 2050.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1620.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2050.201620.02 27 OPM %93.6192.51 -PBDT706.83469.34 51 PBT696.39459.91 51 NP549.33387.75 42
