Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; BS Manthan concludes today
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; BS Manthan concludes today

Stock Market LIVE on February 25, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures pointed to a firm start for India's benchmark equity indices on Wednesday, tracking strong global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market today LIVE

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 8:42 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, February 25, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Wednesday amid buoyant global cues. At 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 69 points higher at 25,669, indicating a favourable start for domestic markets.

BS Manthan concludes today

The third edition of Business Standard Manthan, the annual thought leaders’ summit, concludes today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event brings together 40 leaders from diverse fields for fireside chats and panel discussions. Key speakers today include Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa (Government of India), among others.

Global markets

Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday, following a tech-led rally on Wall Street as concerns over artificial intelligence-driven disruption in certain industries eased.
 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.17 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.84 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.97 per cent.
 
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed higher on Tuesday, led by technology stocks as renewed optimism around artificial intelligence outweighed worries about potential disruption from the emerging technology. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.76 per cent, the broader S&P 500 added 0.77 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.05 per cent.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹707.84 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹4,040.56 crore on February 24.

IPOs today

The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today. In the mainline segment, Omnitech Engineering IPO opens for public subscription today, while PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO enters the second day of subscription. Further, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO enter the final day of their subscription window.
 
Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO, meanwhile, will see the basis of allotment of its equity shares.
 
In the SME segment, Yaap Digital IPO opens for subscription today. The public offerings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab, and Kiaasa Retail are set to enter the final day of subscription. Further, the basis of allotment of Manilam Industries India IPO shares is likely to get finalised today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices traded on a mixed note on Wednesday. Brent crude was down 1.01 per cent at $70.77 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.67 per cent higher at $66.07 per barrel.

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50- technical view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The index faced firm rejection at the 25,600–25,650 supply zone, aligned with the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement and the 50-DEMA, reinforcing it as a key resistance band. It is now hovering near the crucial 25,250–25,300 support zone, where the 0.618 retracement and 200-DEMA converge, making this a critical make-or-break level for the near term.
 
Technically, momentum has weakened with RSI slipping below 50, reflecting fading bullish strength. Unless Nifty reclaims 25,650 on a sustained closing basis, the bias remains sell-on-rise. A breakdown below 25,250 could trigger fresh long unwinding and push the index toward 24,900.
 
From a derivatives perspective, everything else remains aligned, while options data reflects a cautious bias with a low PCR of 0.67. Heavy call open interest at 25,500–25,800 continues to cap the upside, whereas relatively lighter put buildup near 25,300–25,400 suggests fragile support. Overall, Nifty is positioned between 50-DEMA resistance and 200-DEMA support, and a decisive move beyond 25,650 or below 25,250 will likely determine the next directional trend."
 
Views by: Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst, SAMCO Securities
 

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Samvardhana Motherson International announces update on its subsidiary

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Samvardhana Motherson International has informed the exchanges that Motherson New Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely Motherson Energy Systems Bhend Limited (MESBL), on February 24, 2026.
 

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: AXISCADES Technologies sings an agreement at the Embassy of France

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  AXISCADES Technologies has informed the exchanges that it has signed an agreement at the Embassy of France, New Delhi in the presence of Eléonore Caroit, Minister Delegate to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, as a part of the delegation of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to India, for enhancing India’s capability in Space Situational Awareness.

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Schaeffler, Aditya Infotech, Hindalco

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Schaeffler, Aditya Infotech, Hindalco, Aditya Infotech, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Eris Lifesciences, and Waaree Energies are among few stocks that will be in focus. READ MORE

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Markets sentiment stays subdued amid persistent US–Iran geopolitical tensions'

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Indian equity markets are likely to see a flat to mildly positive start, tracking a modest overnight recovery on Wall Street and a constructive tone across Asian markets in early trade. However, the overall undertone is expected to remain cautious, as sentiment stays subdued amid persistent US–Iran geopolitical tensions and firm crude oil prices, which continue to pose a macroeconomic challenge for India. At the same time, ongoing concerns around AI-driven disruptions in global technology stocks are weighing on broader risk appetite. While the rebound in overseas markets offers some comfort heading into the open, geopolitical tensions, fresh tariff-related uncertainty following the US Supreme Court’s rejection of President Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs, and lingering AI-led concerns are likely to keep sentiment guarded at higher levels.

Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money

7:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,790, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,790, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900. The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,310. READ MORE

7:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US imposes 126% initial duty on Indian solar imports over subsidy concerns

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  The Trump administration set preliminary duties of 126 per cent on solar imports from India after determining the country unfairly subsidised manufacturing.  The US Commerce Department also set initial duties from 86 per cent to 143 per cent for Indonesia and 81 per cent for Laos. The rates are based on a determination of foreign subsidies that the US says allowed exporters from the countries to undercut products from domestic solar producers. READ MORE

7:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices traded on a mixed note on Wednesday. Brent crude was down 1.01 per cent at $70.77 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.67 per cent higher at $66.07 per barrel.
 

7:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US imposes new 10% global tariff starting Tues after Supreme Court verdict

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States imposed a new tariff from Tuesday of 10 per cent on all goods not covered by exemptions, the US Customs and Border Protection said, the rate first announced by President Donald Trump on Friday rather than the 15 per cent he promised a day later. READ MORE

7:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO Corner

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today. In the mainline segment, Omnitech Engineering IPO opens for public subscription today, while PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO enters the second day of subscription. Further, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO enter the final day of their subscription window.
 
Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO, meanwhile, will see the basis of allotment of its equity shares.
 
In the SME segment, Yaap Digital IPO opens for subscription today. The public offerings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab, and Kiaasa Retail are set to enter the final day of subscription. Further, the basis of allotment of Manilam Industries India IPO shares is likely to get finalised today.

7:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII turned net sellers

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹707.84 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹4,040.56 crore on February 24.

7:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asain markets trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday, following a tech-led rally on Wall Street as concerns over artificial intelligence-driven disruption in certain industries eased.
 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.17 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.84 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.97 per cent.

7:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed higher on Tuesday, led by technology stocks as renewed optimism around artificial intelligence outweighed worries about potential disruption from the emerging technology. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.76 per cent, the broader S&P 500 added 0.77 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.05 per cent.
 

7:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock Market TodayShare Market TodayMARKETS LIVEMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingGift Niftystock market investingMarketsAsian marketsWall StreetsDomestic marketsNifty50S&P BSE SensexBS ManthanTrump tariffs

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News