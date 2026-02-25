Infra recovery could accelerate NBFC growth after strong Q3 trends

NBFCs continued to report margin expansion in Q3FY26 and 9MFY26, due to falling cost of funds and transmission to floating rate loans, which is also pushing retail demand, along with near-term demand generated by GST reforms. The sector is in a reasonably sweet spot, with good overall growth and better asset quality. The Bajaj twins — Bajaj Finance/Finserv — may be big winners for example, alongside affordable players like Aptus, Aadhar and Home First.
Diversified NBFCs saw higher disbursement. Vehicle financiers had a good quarter with higher disbursement. NIMs expanded sequentially by 8-55 basis points across various sectors, supported by lower cost of funds, driving net interest income (NII) growth to over 20 per cent Y-o-Y, which was a significant improvement from around 15-16 per cent in Q2. Lower credit costs also supported return on assets (RoA) expansion.