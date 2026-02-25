Infra recovery could accelerate NBFC growth after strong Q3 trends

Most asset classes have reported better growth, but infrastructure as mentioned above has seen a relative slowdown and small-ticket secured Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) loans are continuing to see higher credit costs. Overall, credit costs dropped significantly across most sectors on a sequential basis.

Large players such as Bajaj Finance may be moving from chasing volumes in high risk unsecured segments to risk-adjusted growth strategies, running programs with enhanced loss given default (LGD) parameters to filter out high risk segments. This could reduce AUM growth rates while improving risk adjusted returns. Assuming monetary policy stays accommodative, NBFCs that can reduce cost of funds rapidly, may do better since policy rates are not expected to see major cuts in the near-term. Good treasury management could also ensure higher profits in the current monetary environment.