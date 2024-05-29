Is it a good time to book profits in Nifty Pvt Bank, IT? What charts say

The Nifty Private Banks Index is currently trading at 24,359.15. Recently, the index has approached its resistance level of 24,660 and has begun to show signs of a pullback.

This suggests that a correction could be on the horizon in the coming days. The support levels on the chart are anticipated around 24,100 and 23,900, providing potential targets for any downward movement.

Given this technical setup, the best trading strategy would be to sell the index and its constituents on any rise. Traders should implement a strict stop-loss at 24,660 on a closing basis to manage risk effectively.

By doing so, they can aim for the support levels mentioned, which serve as target zones for this corrective phase. This approach is designed to capitalise on the expected pullback after the index reaches and reacts to its resistance level, ensuring that traders can take advantage of potential downward momentum.

Meanwhile, the IT Index is trading at 33,880.85 and is currently exhibiting a range-bound pattern on the charts. The defined range for this index lies between 34,300 and 32,700.

A close above or below these levels would likely trigger significant movement in that respective direction. At present, the index is nearing its higher resistance range, making it an opportune moment to book profits either at the current market price or on any subsequent rise.

Technical indicators, including Stochastic and RSI, are displaying signs of weakness. These indicators support the recommendation to book profits at this juncture.

Given these factors, the optimal trading strategy for near-term traders would be to lock in gains now or on any further upward movement. This strategy aims to mitigate potential downside risks associated with the current technical setup.

In summary, both indices exhibit specific technical patterns that suggest prudent trading strategies for near-term traders. For the Nifty Pvt Banks Index, selling on any rise with a strict stop-loss and targeting support levels is advisable due to the potential pullback.

For the IT Index, booking profits at the current market price or on any rise is recommended to safeguard against potential weaknesses indicated by technical indicators. These strategies help traders navigate the current market conditions effectively, aiming to maximise returns while managing risks appropriately.



(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)