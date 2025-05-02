Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open higher tracking positive global cues; GIFT Nifty up 11pts
Asian markets were buzzing in trade, tracking Wall Street. Nikkei led with a gain of 1.10 per cent, followed by Asia Dow of 0.72 per cent, ASX 200 up 0.63 per cent
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 2, 2024: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 may start on a positive note on Friday, tracking strong global cues.
At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up at 24,430, higher by 11 points.
Shanghai Composite, on the other hand, traded lower by 0.32 per cent. ALSO READ: Top Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Adani Ports, NCC, JSW Infra, auto stocks
Meanwhile, overnight in the US, major indices settled higher, with tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge. Nasdaq ended 1.52 per cent higher, while Dow Jones settled 0.21 per cent higher, and S&P 500 closed 0.63 per cent higher. US 10-year Treasury yields rose to 4.23 per cent despite signs of economic contraction and flat inflation in March. Safe-haven gold slipped to a two-week low amid easing trade tensions and a holiday in top consumer China.
In the primary markets, basis of allotment of Ather Energy IPO shares is scheduled to be finalised today. Among the SME segment, Wagons Learning IPO opens for public subscription today. Besides this, the basis of allotment of Iware Supply Chain Services IPO shares will be finalised today. Meanwhile, Kenrik Industries IPO and Arunaya Organics IPO will enter their third day of subscription. Indian equity markets responded in counter-intuitive fashion to the tariff war and lukewarm corporate results. The benchmark Nifty50 was up 3.5 per cent month-on-month in April, despite a steep correction around the 'Liberation Day'. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Mid, smallcaps find their 2nd wind as Indian equity mkt rebounds in April
Mid and smallcap stocks returned to the spotlight as the Indian equity market recovered in April. The BSE MidCap Index rose 4 per cent during the month, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index was up 3.9 per cent — both ahead of the BSE Sensex's 3.7 per cent gain. These stocks may continue to advance if broader market sentiment stays positive, as seen in earlier bull phases. Between December 2023 and September 2024, the BSE MidCap and BSE 250 SmallCap indices rose 34 per cent and 30.8 per cent, respectively, compared to a 16.7 per cent rise in the Sensex. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Here's why Maruti Suzuki, 2 other stocks are on analysts' buy list today
Markets remained subdued for yet another session and ended largely flat. After a muted start, the Nifty traded within a narrow range on the weekly expiry day and eventually settled at 24,334. Sectoral trends were mixed, with realty and pharma showing strength, while energy and banking edged lower. Pressure was more pronounced in the broader markets, as the midcap and smallcap indices declined between 0.9 per cent and 2 per cent. READ MORE
8:06 AM
India's stock markets are hoping for the best outcomes
India's stock markets responded in counter-intuitive fashion to the tariff war and lukewarm corporate results. The Nifty was up 3.5 per cent month-on-month in April, despite a steep correction around the "Liberation Day". Domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, were net buyers to the tune of ₹28,228 crore in April (they invested ₹37,585 crore in March), while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested a net ₹6,190 crore in the same month. Retail investors were also net buyers in direct equity as well as via equity mutual funds. The markets, as a result, rebounded from the lows of the first half of April. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Eternal, Adani Ports, NCC, JSW Infra, auto stocks
Indian benchmark indices head for a positive start, buoyed by global cues after China said it's assessing possible trade talks with the US. Meanwhile, escalating tensions in the India-Pakistan border and a slew of corporate earnings will impact domestic stocks. Meanwhile, here are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today's session READ MORE
8:01 AM
Here are 5 factors that will drive Sensex, Nifty today
Developments in India and Pakistan response to the Pahalgam terror attack, macroeconomic data, and Q4 results will drive the stock markets today, May 2, 2025. That apart, foreign investors' steady but declining pace of purchase of the Indian equities, coupled with other global cues will sway the markets. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Oil prices edge higher
Oil prices edged higher on Friday morning. Brent crude traded at $62.62 per barrel, up 0.79 per cent, and WTI crude at $59.74 per barrel, higher by 0.84 per cent.
7:56 AM
US markets update
On Thursday, among the Wall Street major indices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 1.52 per cent higher, while Dow Jones settled 0.21 per cent higher, and S&P 500 closed 0.63 per cent higher.
7:54 AM
Asian markets trade higher
Asian markets were trading higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading with a gain of 1.10 per cent, followed by Asia Dow of 0.72 per cent, ASX 200 up 0.63 per cent, and Kospi up 0.11 per cent. Shanghai Composite, on the other hand, traded lower by 0.32 per cent.
7:48 AM
