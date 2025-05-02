Ather Energy IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Ather Energy IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Ather Energy Electrical Equipment IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, May 2, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, receiving muted participation from investors and was oversubscribed by 1.43 times.

Once the Ather Energy IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India), the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Ather Energy IPO allotment status directly:

Check Ather Energy IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Ather Energy IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:

Check Ather Energy IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Ather Energy IPO final subscription status

The ₹2,981.06 crore public offering of Ather Energy, offered at a price band of ₹304–321 with a lot size of 46 shares, received bids for 7,65,44,046 shares against the 5,33,63,160 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 1.43 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE.

Ather Energy IPO witnessed the highest participation from retail investors, who subscribed to 1.78 times the portion reserved for them, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 1.70 times, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed to 0.66 times.

Meanwhile, the employee quota has been oversubscribed by 0.66 times.

Ather Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Ather Energy were trading flat at ₹321 per share, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, Ather Energy IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil on Friday.

Ather Energy IPO likely listing price

Shares of Ather Energy are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Taking the current grey market trends into consideration, Ather Energy shares may list flat at around ₹321 per share. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Ather Energy

Incorporated in 2013, Ather Energy is a pioneer in the Indian electric two-wheeler (“E2W”) market. It is a pure-play EV company that sells E2Ws and the associated product ecosystem, comprising software, charging infrastructure, and smart accessories, all of which are conceptualised and designed by the company in India. Other than battery packs, which are manufactured in-house, and portable chargers and motors, which are designed and manufactured by suppliers, other key E2W components—such as motor controllers, transmissions, vehicle control units, dashboards, DC-DC converters, harnesses, and chassis—are designed in-house and outsourced to suppliers for manufacturing.